Movies have long inspired us to travel. They transport us to stunning destinations and sweep us away on fun-filled adventures, bringing your wanderlust to an all-time high. Sometimes even a single scene is enough to spur a trip to see where it all took place. Luckily, many iconic film locations are more easily accessible than you might think. Trade your popcorn for plane tickets with these 15 movie settings you can visit by cruise ship.
Home to some of Hawaii's most dramatic scenery, Kauai has served as the main backdrop to Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" franchise. Explore lush rainforests, pristine beaches and the majestic Na Pali Coast from the port -- just keep an eye out for dinosaur eggs.
Find cruises to Kauai.
You won't find any skulls dangling throughout the villages of Dominica, portrayed as Cannibal Island in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest." The "Nature Island" is a popular stop on Southern Caribbean itineraries and dotted with recognizable scenes from the series.
Find cruises to Dominica.
Dancing queens don't have to trek far to relive scenes from the hit Broadway musical turned movie. "Mamma Mia!" was filmed in the small-ship cruise port of Skiathos and its neighboring island Skopelos, whose charming town and quiet beaches will make anyone want to dance and jive.
Learn more about Skiathos Cruise Port.
Guided "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" tours abound in New Zealand, but perhaps the most sought-after is a visit to Middle Earth. The "fictional universe" is actually a real town called Matamata, and it's less than an hour from the port of Tauranga.
Find cruises to Tauranga.
Remember the library scene from "Ghostbusters?" You can visit the famous New York City Public Library, as well as Hook & Ladder 8 (the Ghostbusters' firehouse base) and other iconic locations from the movie -- all in Manhattan, within walking distance from the port.
Find cruises out of New York.
Follow in Indy's footsteps on a cruise to the Middle East. Jordan's Aqaba cruise port is the gateway to Petra, whose famed Al Khazneh acted as the entrance to the temple housing the Holy Grail in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."
Find cruises to Aqaba.
"Harry Potter" might take place in a fictional Britain, but die-hard fans can still experience the magic in various spots throughout England. On cruises to or from London, consider extending your stay with visits to the city center, Oxford and beyond -- all of which bring Harry's story to life.
Find cruises out of London.
OK, so taking off a year to gallivant through Italy, India and Indonesia isn't realistic for many -- but cruising to Bali totally is. Whether you're feeding your fernweh (desire to travel) or looking for love, the vibrant, spiritual island is bound to win your heart.
Find cruises to Bali.
Nestled along France's Rhone River and accessible by a number of river cruise lines, the sleepy town of Viviers might surprise you with bouts of deja vu. That's because it was used to film scenes for "Chocolat." The only downside: They have yet to offer a tour in which Johnny Depp feeds you chocolate and serenades you with his guitar.
Our recommendation: Viking River Cruises
The movie "Jaws" was inspired by the Jersey Shore shark attacks of 1916, but was actually filmed in Martha's Vineyard, accessible via shore excursions and smaller ships. Although the movie's beach scenes are not the most heartwarming, there's no denying the seaside settings would be cool to visit. Plus, you don't have to get in the water...
Our recommendation: American Cruise Lines
One of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history was filmed closer to home than you might think. The sea from which Honey Ryder emerges in the first James Bond film is Laughing Waters in Saint Ann's Bay, just outside Ocho Rios, Jamaica. And yes, you can still look for shells.
Find cruises to Ocho Rios.
Japan's capital city might not be the first that comes to mind when you think of romance, but there's a lot to love for fans of "Lost in Translation." Swoon over the Park Hyatt Tokyo, where Bob and Charlotte stay and meet each other; its New York Bar; the temple visited by Charlotte; and the karaoke bar.
Find cruises out of Tokyo.
"Under the Tuscan Sun" inspires us to take chances -- and book a spontaneous cruise to Italy! Filmed in the heart of Tuscany (with cameos by Rome and Positano), many of the scenes are only a one- to two-hour bus ride from the port of Livorno.
Find cruises to Livorno.
Anyone on a Danube River cruise that stops in Linz should make a point to visit Salzburg. The city set the stage for "The Sound of Music," with attractions such as the Mirabell Palace and Gardens, Leopoldskron Palace and Nonnberg Convent.
Find cruises to Linz.
Hey, you guys! If you fell in love with "The Goonies" as a kid, you'll be enamored with Astoria, Oregon. The town in which Mikey and the gang kicked off their treasure hunt is home to a handful of film settings, including the Clatsop County Jail (now the Oregon Film Museum) and the brothers' home, which can be seen from afar.
Find cruises to Astoria.
Updated January 08, 2020