Oceania Cruises vs. Silversea

Which cruise line and ship you ultimately select will depend upon some personal choices like where you want to go, the size of the ship you prefer, whether you want an alcohol-inclusive experience, how many shore excursions you plan to take, and what sort of onboard activities you find rewarding. Read on to drill down into the nitty-gritty of each cruise line to determine which is the best match for your cruise style.

If you're luxury cruise shopping, it's not surprising that at some point in your research you'd ask yourself, "Should I pick Oceania Cruises or Silversea?" While Oceania doesn't come to the table with the same all-inclusive cruise fare structure that Silversea does, it's a solid competitor in terms of ship choice, well-designed cabins and suites, exemplary dining venues, shore tours, spa services, and onboard activities and entertainment.

The line is currently building a new, 100-passenger expedition ship, Silver Origin, to sail the Galapagos. When it launches in March 2020, the line will retire Silver Galapagos.

Silversea's expedition ships, all refurbed in recent years, include the100-passenger Silver Galapagos and 144-passenger Silver Explorer. The cruise line has also converted or plans to convert some of its cruise ships into ice-class expedition vessels. Silver Cloud, which has 254 passengers, was the first ship to undergo the process in 2017, with Silver Wind to follow in 2020. Capacity on Silver Wind, now at 296 passengers, will decrease to 254 after the transformation.

Under the Royal Caribbean umbrella since June 2018, Silversea has been revitalizing its ships and brand as part of Project Invictus.

Silver Moon and Silver Dawn, sister ships of Silver Muse, are scheduled to join the fleet in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Silversea 's fleet is made up of luxury cruise ships and rugged expedition ships. For the purposes of this story, we'll focus on the line's five luxury cruise ships: the 596-passenger Silver Muse; the 608-passenger Silver Spirit, 382-passenger Silver Whisper, 382-passenger Silver Shadow, and 296-passenger Silver Wind.

Oceania Cruises has announced plans to build two new ships, including its first new-build in a decade. The two Allura class ships will have 1,200 passengers and will be launched in 2022 and 2025.

All of the Oceania ships have been or will be given recent refurbs, with the R-class ships getting major updates throughout 2019 and 2020. The refurb program, known as the OceaniaNEXT, is a complete modernization of the ships, with new design and color palette. While the refurb is less significant for the O-class ships, new suites have been or will be added.

The Oceania Cruises fleet includes six ships: four 684-passenger R-class ships and two 1,250-passenger O-class ships that were built specifically for the cruise line. The smaller R-class ships include Regatta, Insignia, Nautica and Sirena. For those looking for larger ships with more bells and whistles, the O-class options are Marina , and Riviera .

All suites aboard Silversea ships are ocean view, and most are also outfitted with a private veranda. A butler is assigned to tend to every single suite onboard, so you'll have someone to help you unpack and pack your luggage, serve breakfast on your balcony, help make arrangements for shore tours and dining times, and even serve you course-by-course dinners ensuite.

Unlimited internet access for one device is available for every passenger, which goes up to two devices per passenger in premium suites. Gratuities are only required at the beauty salon and spa; there is no auto-gratuity or pressure to tip other crew. Most (but not all) specialty restaurants are complimentary.

Silversea makes it easy to enjoy a carefree cruise with fares that include just about everything you need in order to have a fantastic vacation. Beverages -- including select wines, premium spirits, coffee and tea, specialty coffees, juice and soft drinks -- are complimentary everywhere on the ship at all times. Your suite's mini-bar is even stocked with your preferences, which is a nice perk if you like to enjoy a cocktail as you dress for dinner. Your butler replenishes the drink selection as needed throughout your voyage.

Those who do wish to enjoy alcohol onboard can pay an a la carte price per drink or sign up for one of three beverage packages (priced from $39.95 to $59.95 per day if you don't choose it as an included OLife perk). Shore excursion packages also offer reduced rates if you plan on booking several of the ship's tours.

Oceania's fares include unlimited internet; a bevy of complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, including soda, bottled water, juice, coffee and tea, espresso and cappuccino; and meals in specialty restaurants. If you choose to pay the higher OLife fares, you'll also get economy-class airfare (or an air credit) and free internet, plus a choice of one of the following freebies: up to eight shore excursions, a beverage package or up to $800 in shipboard credit.

One of the nice things about Oceania is that it doesn't force you to pay for inclusions you don't necessarily want. Instead, the line offers a lower cruise-fare price point; then you can add on packages or pay a la carte for items such as alcoholic beverages and shore excursions. Tips are also not included in the base fare.

In general, Silversea base cruise fares are higher for most voyages (though the gap narrows for itineraries in certain destinations such as the Mediterranean and Australia). That's because it generally includes more amenities in its cruise fares; on Oceania, you'll pay for extras including alcohol and gratuities. In addition, Silversea utilizes more expensive materials and ingredients onboard its vessels, creating a more luxe environment that demands a higher price point.

Oceania and Silversea offer a different bundle of inclusions in their fares so it's important to understand that you can't simply compare brochure prices on similar voyages. Instead, you'll need to dig a bit deeper to determine which line is a better value for your cruise style.

All of Silversea's ships are significantly smaller than any Oceania ship. For that reason, these particular vessels can visit some small, little-known destinations. Silver Spirit and Silver Wind routinely calls on Mayreau and Bequia in the Grenadines; Silver Wind on Les Saintes, Guadeloupe; and Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit and Silver Wind on Roseau, Dominica. Larger ships have a hard time calling on these magical isles.

Silversea won't call on any Hawaiian port in 2019 or 2020. As for the South Pacific, Silversea's expedition vessel Silver Explorer visits French Polynesia about four times a year.

Oceania Marina and Regatta both offer a variety of voyages that explore South Pacific ports such as Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Kahului in Hawaii; Nuku Hiva in the Marquesas; Fakarava in the Tuamotu Islands; and Bora Bora, Raiatea, Moorea, Rangiroa, Huahine and Tahiti in the Society Islands. These sailings range from 10 to 18 nights.

Although seven- to 21-night options are available on Silver Muse, Oceania has a strong background in this area. Its onboard expert can bring the Last Frontier alive with discussions of its storied past, flora and fauna, and indigenous peoples.

Oceania Regatta sails Alaska from May through August, offering seven- to 14-night voyages. Oceania's 10-night Seattle round trip itinerary is popular and includes cruising the Inside Passage, Hubbard Glacier and the Outside Passage as well as calls on Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Skagway and Sitka in Alaska, plus Victoria in Canada's British Columbia.

Both focus on voyages of 10 days or longer, and both have dozens of "Grand Voyage" options, which last significantly longer. Both lines also offer world cruises. If you're looking for a basic seven-night cruise, you'll find a fair number available from both Oceania and Silversea to destinations including Alaska, the Baltic, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

With multiple ships in both fleets, Oceania Cruises and Silversea sail myriad voyages across the planet. If you have your heart set on a specific destination, chances are that an Oceania or Silversea ship can take you there.

Shore Excursions

Oceania and Silversea excel when it comes to offering their cruisers intriguing and well-guided shore excursions. Neither line rolls up the cost of shore tours in its cruise fare; instead, you must pay a la carte for each excursion you wish to book.

However, both lines do sometimes offer special promotions that offer complimentary shore excursions. Look to Oceania's OLife promo, where you can opt for free shore tours (the number of which depends on the length and itinerary of your cruise). On Silversea, a number of Asian cruises in 2019 are eligible for the "All-Inclusive Package" promo, which includes shore excursions (at least one in every port), airfare, pre- and post-cruise hotel, and free transfers.

Choose Oceania if you'd like to buy a discounted shore excursion package.

If you can't or don't want to opt for free excursions as your OLife Choice perk, you can still buy packages that bundle discounted tours. Related: 10 Tips for Stretching Your Cruise Dollars Onboard

The Unlimited Passport Collection gives you access to unlimited excursions throughout your cruise, but you must select from a set list of options. The package doesn't include every shore excursion sold on an a la carte basis by the company. While you can't choose from the complete list of tours, you will get up to 40 percent off the tours that are included in the Unlimited Passport Collection.

Alternatively, opt for the Your World Collection package that allows you to custom-design your shore time by selecting any of Oceania's available tours. You'll get 25 percent off a la carte prices and you'll need to book a certain minimum of tours to get the discount. (The minimum is dependent on the particular cruise you've selected.)

Or if you're a foodie and want to experience the cuisines of the ports you visit.

Oceania gets high marks for its Culinary Discovery Tours that introduce a traveler to the port's culinary history and local food scene. The ship's chef or a chef instructor accompanies the tours, which focus on meeting locals and sampling the specialties of the region. Book these tours in advance since they are limited to groups of 20 or fewer.

Choose Silversea if you want to explore farther afield on a multi-day tour.

Silversea's Mid-Voyage Adventures give passengers the chance to get off the ship for a few days mid-voyage. Ranging from small, intimate tours to multiday shore excursions where you disembark in one port and embark in another, these tours allow you to explore more out-of-the-way places than you could on regular port day trips. (Tour prices include airfare, hotel, a guide and most meals.) You can explore remote places, such as Mongolia, Tibet, the Australian Outback, the South Pole and the Serengeti.

In addition, you can take in the highlights, local traditions and a destination's natural, cultural and historic treasures in Silversea's Signature Land program. These pre- and post-cruise land extensions include premium accommodation, gourmet meals and private group transportation. Land extensions are available around the world and are a great way to explore places such as Iceland, Sri Lanka and the Chilean wine country.

Or if you want to be well cared for.