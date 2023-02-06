Free Shore Excursions on Luxury Cruises

When it comes to all-inclusive cruising, shore excursions are one of the few items still carrying a price tag. Even so, some luxury cruise lines offer cruises with excursions included, ranging from a selection of complimentary tours in every port to once-per-cruise special land-based events available to all passengers. You're still covering the cost in your base cruise fare, but you don't have to make price-based decisions onboard.

If you prefer a higher up-front fare and no worries about pricing later, you might want to look for cruise lines that include many free shore excursions. If you'd rather pay a la carte or prefer private guides to packaged cruise ship tours, you should gravitate toward a ship that does a special event or two, or one that offers a complimentary shuttle or other service but leaves the rest of the planning to you.

With so many different types of free shore excursions, luxury cruise travelers should have no problem finding a line that suits their touring style.