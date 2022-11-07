Crystal River Cruises vs. Scenic Cruises

Want to know the difference between these two luxury river cruise lines? Then read on for our guide to Crystal versus Scenic.

Recent years have seen an increase in the number of river cruise lines positioning themselves at the top end of the market. Crystal River Cruises, launched in summer 2016, and Scenic, which started river cruises in 2008, both have well-established pedigrees in the travel industry. Crystal has sprung from the upscale ocean brand of the same name. Scenic is part of the namesake Australian-owned land vacation operator. Crystal says it brings "true luxury" to river cruising, and Scenic gives itself a self-styled six-star ranking. (Unlike hotels, there is no official rating system for riverboats.)

The majority of lines offer a choice of one red or white wine on a complimentary basis. Crystal offers an extensive selection of included wines and the list features three Champagne and sparkling wine options, 11 whites, 10 reds and a rose.

All passengers can dine in Scenic's Italian restaurant Portabellos at least once during their cruise, at no additional cost, and the Table La Rive chef's table is complimentary for upper deck passengers.

Both lines require a deposit at the time of booking, typically around 20 percent of the fare, and have a sliding scale of cancellation penalties that are more stringent with Scenic. With Crystal, you'll lose your deposit for cancellations between 46 to 90 days prior to cruising, 50 percent of the fare for canceling between 31 to 45 days and the full fare for cancellations within 30 days or less before the departure date. With Scenic you'll lose your deposit for cancellations more than 90 days before departure, 35 percent from 60 to 89 days, 50 percent from 30 to 59 days, and loss of the full fare for canceling 30 days or less before the date of sailing.

Cruises on both lines can be booked on a cruise-only or fly-cruise basis, although air travel is generally included in the price for U.K. passengers.

They do, however, offer special deals, so savvy travelers can often snag discounts depending on the time of booking and the departure date. Crystal and Scenic both include butler service in every cabin, unlimited premium brand drinks, complimentary mini-bars, Wi-Fi, room service, a choice of included daily excursions, airport transfers and all gratuities for onboard staff. Both lines also offer specialty dining options.

Pricewise, both of these lines are similar. At first glance, they are slightly more expensive than lines such as Avalon and AmaWaterways, around $25 to $50 per night more on some itineraries, and around $1,000 per person, per weeklong cruise higher than lines including Viking. This is due to their all-inclusive nature.

The included "Scenic Sundowner" experiences, usually one per cruise, involve passengers being taken to a picturesque and panoramic spot for a pre-dinner cocktail. Venues might include a German castle overlooking the Rhine, a chateau perched on a hilltop in France or the terrace at the Douro Museum in Portugal.

In addition to included excursions, Crystal offers "design your time" excursions, which passengers can create in conjunction with their onboard concierge. These might include dining options or trips utilizing the line's Wider speedboats, for example.

In addition to its daily excursion program, Crystal offers one complimentary "signature event" tour per cruise; a Champagne reception and private concert at Vienna's Belvedere Palace , for example.

Scenic's daily "Freechoice" shore options are divided into three categories; relaxed, moderate and active. The first will be a slower paced tour, exploring museums and galleries or maybe taking in a canal cruise. Moderate excursions are usually city tours and move at a faster walking pace. Active tours include options further afield, such as a bike ride or brisk hike. Each cruise also features one or two included "Scenic Enrich" cultural experiences, such as an exclusive chateau or castle tour, or a private orchestral concert.

Both Crystal and Scenic go the extra mile with their shore excursions. The majority of mainstream lines offer one complimentary excursion per day, which is generally a walking tour, motor coach excursion or combination of the two. Crystal and Scenic provide included options for two or more tours per day, which might include the traditional walking or coach sightseeing tour, a guided cycling expedition and an evening concert. Led by local experts, passengers are divided into groups (around the same size on both lines) and are given personal audio headset systems so they don't miss a word of what is being said.

Scenic offers a choice of global itineraries. In addition to sailing on the Danube, the line has cruises on the Rhine, Main, Rhone, Seine and Douro, along with cruises in Russia , Vietnam and Cambodia, and Myanmar (Burma) .

Dubbed the "Queen of Europe's rivers," Crystal Mozart is unlike any other river vessel. Previously named River Mozart, and sailing for the Peter Deilmann line, it was built in 1987 and, at 77.1 feet, it is double the width of other European vessels. As such, it holds the record of being Europe's largest river vessel. However, it carries only 154 passengers (less than some vessels half its size) along with a much larger than average crew of 92. Its size means it can only sail on the stretch of the Danube between Passau and Budapest.

Scenic operates 12 "Space-Ships" sailing on the main rivers of Europe. The name refers to larger-than-average public areas, rather than the size of the ships; most European riverboats (Crystal Mozart and AmaMagna aside) are restricted to a set length and width so they can navigate low bridges and narrow locks. Both lines offer late-season cruises taking in European Christmas markets. In 2016, Scenic also launched three ships respectively in Portugal, Vietnam and Cambodia, and Myanmar (Burma). It also charters a ship in Russia.

Crystal is the newest river cruise line, launched in summer 2016 with its first vessel, Crystal Mozart. Unusual in more ways than one, the riverboat is not a newbuild but a completely refurbished vessel that dwarfs others on the Danube. Crystal has added four brand-new 106-passenger ships, which offer itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube. Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler launched in 2017, and Crystal Ravel and Crystal Debussy joined them in 2018.

Cabins

The cabins on both Crystal and Scenic contain plenty of luxury touches and both lines stand out as being equipped with high-tech gadgets and gizmos. They also both include butler service for every stateroom.

The staterooms on Crystal's ships start at 188 square feet and go up to a huge 860 square feet (this one is the top suite on Crystal Mozart). They are all decorated in a tasteful color schemes and feel modern, with sleek finishes, tasteful artwork and plush fabrics.

Scenic has five cabin categories on its 85-cabin "Space-Ships" which range in size from 160 square feet to 475 square feet. Although they are called suites, Scenic does not have any two-room cabins. The cabins are decorated in a modern, contemporary style and feel airy and spacious due to the liberal use of mirrors and reflective panels. Scenic offers one single cabin measuring 129 square feet on each of its "Space-Ships." There are no single cabins on Crystal.

Bathrooms on both lines are good-sized. Crystal provides passengers with generously sized Etro toiletries, and Scenic has L'Occitane products.

Neither line has walkout balconies. Crystal has French balconies with full-length glass doors that enable passengers to enjoy the fresh air. Scenic has "sun lounge balconies," which are an integral part of the cabin. They comprise floor-to-ceiling windows that drop down halfway at the flick of a switch and can be shut off from the main cabin area with folding glass doors to create the feel of a balcony. Related: Scenic vs. Tauck

Crystal's high-tech amenities include a programmed iPad in every cabin to order room service, USB outlets and lighting that can be customized to a variety of settings from dim to bright, and switching off straight away or gently fading. On Crystal Mozart, bathrooms include remote-controlled Toto toilets with heated seats, lids that open and close automatically and various bidet settings for male and female users. (They can be turned off). In addition to its innovative in-room balconies, Scenic has a TV that also features a soothing fireplace effect and a gray "cube" on the bedside table that is a clock. Clap or make a noise and it bursts into life.

On both lines, passengers in every cabin get butler service -- a standout luxury touch. On Crystal they are all dedicated butlers, and they don't double up with other duties. They also provide the same level of service in every cabin, which includes unpacking and packing bags, serving drinks and pre-dinner canapes and making bookings for optional tours. Scenic also offers butlers for every cabin, but with set services according to the cabin category. These range from shoeshine, concierge service and restocking the mini-bar in standard cabins, to packing and unpacking, arranging in-room cocktail drinks and even running the bath in the top suites. They also carry out other regular duties, such as working in the bar and lounge, and will carry out butler duties on request.

Choose Crystal if you want to spread out.

All of Crystal's cabins have king-sized beds, which are huge and comfortable but can take up quite a bit of the space in the smallest cabins. The pair of two-bedroom Crystal Suites on Crystal Mozart are vast and comprise a 645-square-feet suite that connects to a second French balcony suite -- 860-square-feet in total. Each suite can sleep up to five, with two double or twin beds plus one pull-out sofa bed. The master bedroom includes a separate shower, bathtub, double sinks and a walk-in closet.

Choose Scenic if you want integrated balconies.