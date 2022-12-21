Best Time for a Rhone River Cruise

If you’re considering a Rhone River cruise, you may be wondering when the best time is to travel.

As the only major European river that ends in the Mediterranean -- the Rhine empties into the North Sea and the Danube into the Black Sea -- this ravishing French waterway shares many characteristics with the Med’s sunny shores.

The Rhone river cruise season stretches from March until December, taking a break in January and February. Southern France is at its most gloriously sunny in the summer months (June to late September). Here's what to expect, weather-wise, throughout the year.