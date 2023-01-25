  • Newsletter
5 Best Breakfasts in Miami Before You Cruise

Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon
Contributor
(Photo: Karl Allgaeuer/Shutterstock)

If you've arrived in Miami the night before your cruise, you're going to need a good breakfast before you embark. But that doesn't mean settling for a ho-hum hotel buffet. Fuel up like a local at these five best breakfast spots in Miami before you cruise, all within a 10 minutes' drive of the port.

Bachour Bakery

Bachour Bakery

If you prefer to start your day on the sweet side, run -- don't walk -- to this Brickell neighborhood newbie, where glass showcases seduce with exquisite-looking (and delicious-tasting) patisserie, cakes and mousses, all made daily in house. The lemon curd dome, embellished with fondant daisies, is (almost) too pretty to eat. And the truffle bun, with scrambled eggs, truffle aioli and cheese, is a breakfast best-seller. Free (and fast!) Wi-Fi is handy for visitors.(Open weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 600 Brickell Avenue; 305-330-6310)

Angelina's Coffee & Juice

Angelina's Coffee & Juice

Healthy eaters needn't sacrifice flavor at this midtown restaurant, which is small in size but big on choices. The menu includes a dizzying array of smoothies, fruit and veggie salads, plus egg-white omelets and vegan crepes. The lineup of "adult grilled cheese" sandwiches, featuring combinations of European cheeses on specialty breads, is worth every carb-laden calorie. (Open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 3451 NE 1st Avenue, #102B; 305-424-9129)

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

Although 45-year-old Versailles Restaurant gets all the attention, it's not the only authentic Cuban diner in town. Check out this compact and always-crowded midtown eatery, where from 6 a.m. the walk-up window sees brisk business from commuters and construction workers, who flock for an early-morning cafecito, colada or cortadito. Order a Cuban sandwich (served with croquetas) or the tortilla especial (an "everything" omelet) and lunch will be unnecessary. (Open weekdays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed on Sundays; 186 NE 29th Street; 305-473-4681)

Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor traveler garliclover101

PB Station

PB Station

Although this morning spot serves as the de facto dining room for neighboring new hotel The Langford, the elegant train station-themed restaurant has quickly become a go-to for buttoned-up business breakfasts (but that doesn't mean you can't join them). The breakfast sandwich, featuring turkey sausage, a fried egg and cheddar in a brioche bun, puts those greasy fast food iterations to shame. PB Station is helmed by Chef Jose Mendin, of the Pubbelly Boys, a Miami-based food enthusiast who also has a restaurant at sea: Food Republic onboard Norwegian Escape. (Open daily, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; 121 SE 1st Avenue; 305-420-2205)

All Day

All Day

This sleek newcomer serves breakfast -- you guessed it, all day -- in an airy and light-filled space that's a stark contrast to its gritty downtown surroundings. Coffee snobs will appreciate the variety of cold brew, drip and pour-over options, prepped by expert baristas. There's something for everyone on the egg-centric menu but the avocado tartine -- All Day's riff on avocado toast -- served with pickled onions and puffed quinoa, is a winner. (Open weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends, 9 a.m. to 7p.m.; 1035 N Miami Avenue; 305-699-3447)

 

Updated November 21, 2019

