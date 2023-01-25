5 Best Breakfasts in Miami Before You Cruise

Although 45-year-old Versailles Restaurant gets all the attention, it's not the only authentic Cuban diner in town. Check out this compact and always-crowded midtown eatery, where from 6 a.m. the walk-up window sees brisk business from commuters and construction workers, who flock for an early-morning cafecito, colada or cortadito. Order a Cuban sandwich (served with croquetas) or the tortilla especial (an "everything" omelet) and lunch will be unnecessary. (Open weekdays, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed on Sundays; 186 NE 29th Street; 305-473-4681)