There's much debate among cruisers about how far in advance to book a cruise. Many travelers book their cruise vacation within just a few months of sailing, hoping for a last-minute discounted price. Some wait for a value-added promotion before pulling the trigger; many cruise lines use these tactics in order to fill their ships. Still, others book as soon as their desired itinerary is announced, hoping for the best cabins and early-booking rates.

Regardless of when you typically purchase a cruise, there are several instances when booking ahead is critically important. If you're considering any of these nine cruise types, you should definitely book at least a year in advance.