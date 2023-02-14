When you set out to see the world -- heck, even when you leave your house in the morning -- you assume an element of risk. Today's safe haven may be tomorrow's ugly headline, no matter where you travel. Luckily, cruising is one of the safest vacations out there. Think about it: Your family and friends are all in one place, there are very few traffic concerns and you don't have to worry about a designated driver.

That being said, cruises do go to places that some consider risky, including European capitals, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Even Alaska comes with the risk of bears. But fear not, nervous Nellies. If you are the type who frets, check out our list of the safest cruise destinations where you can leave most of your worries behind.