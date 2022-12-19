Read on for our breakdown of the Boston cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Boston cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Boston cruise port.
Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal
1 Black Falcon Avenue
Boston, MA 02210
At the Flynn Cruiseport Boston, you can find various cruise lines at this sole cruise ship terminal: American Queen Voyages, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, P&O Cruises, Ponant Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, TUI Cruises, Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Viking Ocean Cruises and Windstar Cruises.
From the North (South on I-93)
Inside the Tip O'Neill Tunnel on I-93, take Exit 23 (Purchase Street). Turn left at the set of lights (at the top of the ramp) onto Seaport Boulevard. Continue straight on Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.
At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Follow Drydock Avenue and turn right on Black Falcon Avenue. There will be signs directing you to ship locations.
From the South (North on I-93)
Take Exit 20 to I-90 East/Logan Airport. Inside the tunnel, take Exit 25/South Boston. At the traffic lights, continue forward onto East Service Drive. At the next traffic signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.
At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Follow Drydock Avenue and turn right on Black Falcon Avenue.
From the West (Mass. Turnpike, I-90 Eastbound)
Follow the Massachusetts Turnpike/I-90 East toward Logan Airport. In the tunnel, take Exit 25/South Boston. From the traffic light there, continue straight onto East Service Drive. At the next traffic signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.
At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Follow Drydock Avenue and turn right on Black Falcon Avenue.
Getting to Boston Cruise Port from the Airport (Mass. Turnpike/I-90 Westbound)
When exiting Logan Airport, follow signs to enter the Ted Williams Tunnel. Take Exit 25 for South Boston and stay in the right lane. Turn right onto Congress Street and turn left onto B Street. At the next signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which then changes to Northern Avenue.
At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Continue on Drydock Avenue and turn right onto Black Falcon Avenue. There will be signs directing you to ship locations.
If you are parking at the Boston cruise ship terminal, you can drop off your luggage and your party at the terminal before parking. Lot D3 is the primary parking area for cruisers at the Boston cruise port. You must make your parking arrangements in advance online.
The C1 parking lot located on Terminal Street is another great parking option. Keep in mind that it is in an open air lot without height restrictions. If no spaces are available in the C1 lot, you will be directed to the EDIC garage.
There are a limited number of ADA-accessible spaces, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Daily rates are available at all parking lots. Cash, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.
Boston Logan International Airport is about a 15-minute drive without traffic to the Boston cruise ship terminal. The airport offers various options in terms of transportation, both public and private.
Subway (The "T"): There are no T stops located right by the cruise terminal. The best way to access the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal is the Silver Line, which is a bus system (see below). Note that the Silver Line is free from the Logan Airport inbound to South Station (including a free transfer to the Red Line).
Silver Line Bus: The Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit Service conveniently stops one block from the cruise terminal. If you are coming from Boston's Logan International Airport, you will need to board an SL1 bus at one of Logan's four passenger terminals (note that there is no fee on buses departing Logan).
You will get off at the Silver Line Way stop, cross over from the inbound side to the outbound side track and get on an SL2 Bus. There is a fee required for this bus, so be sure to visit MBTA Fare Info for current rates.
Once on the SL2 bus, you will then get off at the Drydock Avenue stop. The cruise terminal is on Black Falcon Avenue, across from the Design Center. From the bus stop, the cruise terminal is approximately a 10-minute walk.
Taxi Services : There are taxis available at the Logan Airport, specifically on the Arrival Level of each terminal (and on the Ground Level at Terminal C).
Ridesharing Services : Ridesharing apps, such as Uber and Lyft, are available at Boston Logan International Airport. Pick-up locations vary on your terminal but there is an abundance of signs available to follow throughout the airport.
Rental Car Services : Logan Airport's Rental Car Center houses most major car rental companies. All car rentals must be returned to the rental agency, and there are no rental drop-off areas at the cruise terminal.
There are a couple of cafes and small restaurants right near the terminal. However, if you want to eat at a restaurant or visit a bar, then you're better off walking around the bustling area of Seaport.
The Flynn Cruiseport in Boston is conveniently located a very short walk from Seaport, which has beautiful waterfront views, numerous restaurants, cafes, bars and stores. We recommend walking along Northern Avenue that will then lead you to numerous options along with stunning views of Boston Harbor.
South Station is the closest Amtrak station to the cruise terminal, which is about a 10-minute drive away. You can also take public transportation, which would entail taking the SL2 bus and getting off at the Drydock Avenue stop.
If you are coming from areas not too far outside of Boston, you could also take the MBTA Commuter Rail System and get off at South Station. This system has 58 stations north of Boston and 83 stations to the south. Be sure to download the MBTA app for simple ticket purchase and to find your specific fare rates.
The Flynn Cruiseport in Boston does not have wheelchairs available. Wheelchairs should instead be requested via your cruise line or travel agent, not at the terminal.
Elevators are available at the terminal, as are accessible restrooms on every floor.
Porters are available onsite to assist with luggage during embarkation and disembarkation. Curb-side porters are present for assistance only for round-trip sailings.
Bathrooms are available when you first enter the cruise terminal, near the police station, as well as within the building after security clearance.
Wireless internet is free and available throughout the Boston cruise terminal. Choose the network "BOSWifi" then accept the terms and conditions to connect.
Seating is available with rows of plastic chairs.
What Time to Arrive/Embarkation: Embarking passengers can enter the terminal as early as 10:30 a.m. for security screening and ticketing. Passenger boarding usually starts around noon. Always default to the time listed or suggested on your cruise line-issued e-docs for the best estimate of when to arrive.
Embarkation days are busy at the cruise port; budget more than enough time to battle the long line of traffic (there is only one way in) to make sure you get there with plenty of time to spare.
Luggage Storage: Due to security restrictions, luggage cannot be stored at the Boston cruise terminal.
Updated December 19, 2022