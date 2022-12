The Boston cruise port , officially named the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, offers modern conveniences that have developed out of a rich history. Boston's cruise terminal offers enticing Bermuda and Canada/New England itineraries while being in close proximity to bustling Downtown Boston.

Read on for our breakdown of the Boston cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Boston cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Boston cruise port.