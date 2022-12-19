Read on for our breakdown of the Boston cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Boston cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Boston cruise port .

At the end of Northern Avenue, turn right on Tide Street and make an immediate left onto Drydock Avenue. Continue on Drydock Avenue and turn right onto Black Falcon Avenue. There will be signs directing you to ship locations.

When exiting Logan Airport, follow signs to enter the Ted Williams Tunnel. Take Exit 25 for South Boston and stay in the right lane. Turn right onto Congress Street and turn left onto B Street. At the next signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which then changes to Northern Avenue.

Follow the Massachusetts Turnpike/I-90 East toward Logan Airport. In the tunnel, take Exit 25/South Boston. From the traffic light there, continue straight onto East Service Drive. At the next traffic signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.

Take Exit 20 to I-90 East/Logan Airport. Inside the tunnel, take Exit 25/South Boston. At the traffic lights, continue forward onto East Service Drive. At the next traffic signal, turn right onto Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.

Inside the Tip O'Neill Tunnel on I-93, take Exit 23 (Purchase Street). Turn left at the set of lights (at the top of the ramp) onto Seaport Boulevard. Continue straight on Seaport Boulevard, which changes to Northern Avenue.

There are a limited number of ADA-accessible spaces , which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Daily rates are available at all parking lots. Cash, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.

The C1 parking lot located on Terminal Street is another great parking option. Keep in mind that it is in an open air lot without height restrictions. If no spaces are available in the C1 lot, you will be directed to the EDIC garage.

If you are parking at the Boston cruise ship terminal, you can drop off your luggage and your party at the terminal before parking. Lot D3 is the primary parking area for cruisers at the Boston cruise port. You must make your parking arrangements in advance online .

Getting from Boston Logan International Airport to Boston Cruise Port

Boston Logan International Airport is about a 15-minute drive without traffic to the Boston cruise ship terminal. The airport offers various options in terms of transportation, both public and private.

Public Transit from Boston Logan International Airport to Boston Cruise Port

Subway (The "T"): There are no T stops located right by the cruise terminal. The best way to access the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal is the Silver Line, which is a bus system (see below). Note that the Silver Line is free from the Logan Airport inbound to South Station (including a free transfer to the Red Line).

Silver Line Bus: The Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit Service conveniently stops one block from the cruise terminal. If you are coming from Boston's Logan International Airport, you will need to board an SL1 bus at one of Logan's four passenger terminals (note that there is no fee on buses departing Logan).

You will get off at the Silver Line Way stop, cross over from the inbound side to the outbound side track and get on an SL2 Bus. There is a fee required for this bus, so be sure to visit MBTA Fare Info for current rates.

Once on the SL2 bus, you will then get off at the Drydock Avenue stop. The cruise terminal is on Black Falcon Avenue, across from the Design Center. From the bus stop, the cruise terminal is approximately a 10-minute walk.

Boston Logan International Airport Taxi Service to Boston Cruise Port

Taxi Services : There are taxis available at the Logan Airport, specifically on the Arrival Level of each terminal (and on the Ground Level at Terminal C).

Ridesharing Services : Ridesharing apps, such as Uber and Lyft, are available at Boston Logan International Airport. Pick-up locations vary on your terminal but there is an abundance of signs available to follow throughout the airport.