Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Honolulu, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Honolulu and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Honolulu .

Port of Honolulu , also officially called Honolulu Harbor, has two cruise terminals: Pier 2 Cruise Terminal and Aloha Tower Cruise Terminal (Pier 11). The Port of Honolulu is conveniently located in the heart of Honolulu's bustling downtown district.

Above are the addresses for both Pier 2 and Pier 11, the only two cruise terminals in the Port of Honolulu. Note that Pier 2 is the primary cruise terminal in Honolulu Harbor and Pier 11 is the alternate dock.

Without traffic, driving from Honolulu International Airport to either cruise terminal in Honolulu Harbor will take you about 20 minutes. However, we recommend you budget 40 minutes with traffic or during peak times.

From the airport, head east on Aoele Street toward N. Nimitz Highway. Take a left on Lagoon Street, then make a right on Highway 92 and take that for about 10 minutes. Turn right on Channel Street and you will see the cruise terminal on your right side.

Both cruise ports are a 40-minute drive from the island O'ahu's popular North Shore. Head southeast on HI-99 South. Merge onto I-H-2 South for about 13 minutes, then I-H-1 East for 18 minutes. Take Exit 18A from I-H-1 E and follow HI-92 East until you get to either port (about seven minutes to Pier 11 and nine minutes to Pier 2).

Since there are no official garages at the port, it's advisable to take a taxi from the airport or other location on Oahu to avoid parking fees.

There is also parking available at Aloha Tower Marketplace , which offers a daily flat rate after three hours.

Public parking is available at Harbor Court , which is about a 10-minute walk or five-minute drive from the cruise port. If you park here, you will want to take a taxi to the port, especially if you have heavy luggage. This is a covered parking lot that allows overnight parking.

Getting from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Port of Honolulu

There are a few options for cruisers to get from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the Port of Honolulu, including public transportation, rental cars and more.

Public Transit from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Port of Honolulu

Formerly known as Honolulu International Airport, Daniel K Inouye International Airport is about a 20-minute drive from the Honolulu cruise port. There are two public transportation options available: shuttles and the city bus.

Private and Shared Shuttles

Honolulu has a host of private car companies that can shuttle cruise passengers before and after they sail. A couple include Roberts Hawaii Private Car Services and Elite Town Car Service. The former company offers both shared and private shuttles while the latter only offers private options.

City Bus

TheBus is Honolulu's public transit option from the airport to the cruise terminal. The ride will take you about 40 minutes. You can find bus stops at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the second level along the center median.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Taxi Service to Port of Honolulu

Taxi

Taking a taxi from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is arguably the most hassle-free way to travel to the cruise port from the airport. Rides will take roughly 20 to 40 minutes and rideshare services, specifically Uber and Lyft, are available too.

Rental Cars Near Honolulu Cruise Port

Cruise passengers can rent a car before or after their cruise without having to go to the airport. A few nearby car rental locations include Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Hertz Rent A Car.