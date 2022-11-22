Port of Honolulu, also officially called Honolulu Harbor, has two cruise terminals: Pier 2 Cruise Terminal and Aloha Tower Cruise Terminal (Pier 11). The Port of Honolulu is conveniently located in the heart of Honolulu's bustling downtown district.
Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Honolulu, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Honolulu and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Honolulu.
Port of Honolulu -- Pier 2
521 Ala Moana Blvd
Honolulu, HI 96813
Pier 11 Cruise Ship Terminal
23 Aloha Tower Drive
Honolulu, HI 96813
Above are the addresses for both Pier 2 and Pier 11, the only two cruise terminals in the Port of Honolulu. Note that Pier 2 is the primary cruise terminal in Honolulu Harbor and Pier 11 is the alternate dock.
As mentioned above, Pier 2 and Pier 11 are the cruise terminals at the Port of Honolulu. Both of these cruise terminals serve the same cruise lines: Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, Seabourn Cruises, Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line, Carnival, Ponant Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, P&O Cruises and Explora Journeys.
From the North Shore
Both cruise ports are a 40-minute drive from the island O'ahu's popular North Shore. Head southeast on HI-99 South. Merge onto I-H-2 South for about 13 minutes, then I-H-1 East for 18 minutes. Take Exit 18A from I-H-1 E and follow HI-92 East until you get to either port (about seven minutes to Pier 11 and nine minutes to Pier 2).
From the Airport
From the airport, head east on Aoele Street toward N. Nimitz Highway. Take a left on Lagoon Street, then make a right on Highway 92 and take that for about 10 minutes. Turn right on Channel Street and you will see the cruise terminal on your right side.
Without traffic, driving from Honolulu International Airport to either cruise terminal in Honolulu Harbor will take you about 20 minutes. However, we recommend you budget 40 minutes with traffic or during peak times.
Public parking is available at Harbor Court, which is about a 10-minute walk or five-minute drive from the cruise port. If you park here, you will want to take a taxi to the port, especially if you have heavy luggage. This is a covered parking lot that allows overnight parking.
There is also parking available at Aloha Tower Marketplace, which offers a daily flat rate after three hours.
Since there are no official garages at the port, it's advisable to take a taxi from the airport or other location on Oahu to avoid parking fees.
There are a few options for cruisers to get from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the Port of Honolulu, including public transportation, rental cars and more.
Formerly known as Honolulu International Airport, Daniel K Inouye International Airport is about a 20-minute drive from the Honolulu cruise port. There are two public transportation options available: shuttles and the city bus.
Private and Shared Shuttles
Honolulu has a host of private car companies that can shuttle cruise passengers before and after they sail. A couple include Roberts Hawaii Private Car Services and Elite Town Car Service. The former company offers both shared and private shuttles while the latter only offers private options.
City Bus
TheBus is Honolulu's public transit option from the airport to the cruise terminal. The ride will take you about 40 minutes. You can find bus stops at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the second level along the center median.
Taxi
Taking a taxi from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is arguably the most hassle-free way to travel to the cruise port from the airport. Rides will take roughly 20 to 40 minutes and rideshare services, specifically Uber and Lyft, are available too.
Rental Cars Near Honolulu Cruise Port
Cruise passengers can rent a car before or after their cruise without having to go to the airport. A few nearby car rental locations include Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Hertz Rent A Car.
There are even more options near Waikiki Beach (a 12- to 30-minute drive from the cruise port) and most of those locations will offer shuttles to cruise ports.
There is an abundance of dining and shopping options near the Honolulu cruise terminals. Pier 11 is next to the exciting Aloha Tower Marketplace, while Pier 2 Cruise Terminal is about a 10-minute walk from shops and restaurants in Downtown Honolulu.
In Downtown Honolulu, you can find multiple ABC Stores, independent boutiques and delectable eateries and cafes.
If you are looking for more involved shopping options, try the Ala Moana Shopping Center, which is a five- to 10-minute drive from Pier 2 or the Aloha Tower Marketplace.
There are attractions galore near the docks as well. Chinatown is a six-minute drive from Pier 2 while Iolani Palace is about a five-minute drive away. Ala Moana Beach Park, a 100-acre park with a golden sand beach, is a four-minute drive from Pier 2. Don't forget about the beloved Waikiki Beach, which is roughly a 15-minute drive away from the Honolulu cruise port.
While there isn't a train system in Honolulu, there is a light metro system currently under construction. The Honolulu Rail Transit Project plans to have 20 miles of rail, 21 stations and 20 four-car trains. Downtown Honolulu will be one stop on this track. However, the completion date for this project is 2031.
Honolulu's cruise ports do not offer wheelchair services. Bring your own or enlist help from one of the following rental companies: CareVacations, U-Go Mobility and Special Needs Group/Special Needs At Sea.
Cruise passengers can find porters at Honolulu's cruise terminals. They are easy to spot as they wear Aloha shirts (keep in mind that they do work for tips).
Restrooms are plentiful at both of Honolulu's cruise terminals, and can be found both before and after security.
Neither of Honolulu's cruise ports has Wi-Fi, but you can find connectivity at the Aloha Marketplace, which is very close to Pier 11.
There is room to sit in both ports. At Pier 2, passengers will find limited seating before check-in, but once they go past security, the building is large and ample seating is available.
Cruisers are also likely to be welcomed by cruise workers with shell necklaces and Hawaiian leis. Hawaiian dancers might also be performing in this large open space.
Where to Store Luggage
Cruise lines partner with a variety of Honolulu hotels to pick up luggage in advance of embarkation. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, partners with the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa and the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.
Guests at both properties can ask onsite porters to take luggage the morning of the cruise and it will be transported to their individual cruise cabins upon boarding.
Luggage storage is available at both ports. Cruise passengers can store their bags in the port buildings during the morning of their cruise, up until the end of the passenger check-in period.
Traffic in Honolulu
It is important to be aware of Honolulu's traffic when coming to the cruise port. With an influx of travelers and new residents, Honolulu has been experiencing higher-than-normal traffic congestion. Make sure to give yourself ample time and plan accordingly.
Updated November 22, 2022