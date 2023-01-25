London as a cruise destination -- both as a port of call and embarkation or debarkation port -- is on the rise. With ports including London Tilbury (where the River Thames meets the North Sea in Essex), London Greenwich and London Tower Bridge, a host of cruise lines are using the small size of their ships to their advantage -- to meander up the capital's iconic river.

From increasingly popular British Isles' circumnavigations to Iceland, Baltic Sea and longer itineraries that travel as far as South America, find out which lines and ships sail the River Thames.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages' Magellan

Ship Highlights

Exclusively for adults

'New Additions' programme of complimentary activities and entertainment

Line up of theme cruises

Scott's nightclub

Itineraries

The Magellan sails on numerous itineraries from London Tilbury, including Iceland & Northern Isles, Land of the Northern Lights, Springtime Canary Islands & Madeira, British Isles Discovery, Baltic Cities & St Petersburg, Amsterdam & Ghent and several Norwegian Fjordland cruises. It also offers seasonal and celebration cruises including Christmas Markets & Shopping, Christmas & New Year Canary Islands & Madeira, and an Overnight Celebration Cruise from London to Newcastle from £59

A longer duration cruise from London to the Amazon, West Indies and Azores is also available, departs every January for a total of 42 nights.

Ship Highlights

Serene Wintergarden conservatory lounge

Huge Nordic-inspired spa

Theatre and two cinema screens

Two stunning pool areas with hot tubs

Private veranda to every stateroom

Itineraries

Viking Star sails the 15-day Into the Midnight Sun cruise, which also takes passengers up to the Arctic Circle and calls in at parts of the British Isles, ending with an overnight stay in London Greenwich. Passengers have the option of adding a two-night London extension.

Ship Highlights

'AzAmazing Evenings' events

Most drinks and gratuities included

'Destination Immersion' which means longer port stops for evening exploration

Recently revamped staterooms and suites (including new Spa Suites)

Special attention to offering accessible cruising

Itineraries

Azamara Journey sails a series of northern European itineraries starting our an ending in London (docked at Tower Bridge). Passengers ending their sailing in London, spend their final night in the capital before disembarking. Options include Norwegian Fjords, Baltic Sea and British Isles cruises. The line's destination-intensive itineraries take passengers into the heart of cities -- not only London, but ports such as Copenhagen, St Petersburg, Belfast and Dublin, spending longer in port with more overnight and late-night stays.

Ship Highlights

Well-designed expedition ship

Variety of expert-led tours and hikes

Small enough to get close to hard to reach sights

Fitness room, spa and sauna

Panoramic windows make the most of the views

Itineraries

The NG Orion sails a nine-day D-Day 75th anniversary itinerary from London to Paris, which focuses on military history, seaside towns in the UK and France as well as wartime memorial sites in Normandy and Bayeux. Highlights include a commemoration ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, walking along Omaha beach with a local historian, and learning all about the beach landings and air invasion by the Allied forces.

Ship Highlights

All-suite ship

Butler service to every suite

The Grill restaurant, which serves meals on hot volcanic rock

In-suite dining, mini-bar & 24-hour room service included

Partnership with Grand Chefs Relais & Chateaux means exceptional food and wine onboard

Itineraries

During this luxury ship's annual summer stint in Europe, a series of itineraries sailing out of London Tower Bridge feature popular routes in northern Europe, including British Isles, Iceland and Norwegian Fjords sailings. London to Stockholm, via the Baltic Sea, and Copenhagen to London itineraries are also offered.

Silversea's Silver Cloud

Ship Highlights

Butler service to all suites

Verandas to all suites except Vista Suites (with picture windows)

Pool deck with whirlpools and sunloungers

Connoisseur's Corner for Cognac and cigars

Panorama Lounge with pianist and beautiful views

Itineraries