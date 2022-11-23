Read on for our breakdown of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, including address information, directions, services, and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks, and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal .

The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal opened in 2006 in New York City. Also known as the Red Hook terminal (it’s located in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood), this NYC cruise terminal handles nearly 50 ships and 250,000 passengers annually with just one pier.

After the exit, go down the ramp all the way to Van Brunt Street, make a left turn on Van Brunt and travel two blocks, turning right onto Bowne Street to enter the terminal.

Take the New Jersey Turnpike north to Exit 13. Cross the Goethals Bridge to I-278, Staten Island Expressway, and cross the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn. Continue north on Gowanus/BQE and exit at Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue).

Stay to the left and make a left U-turn at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue with Clinton Street/9th Street, then continue west along the westbound Hamilton Avenue service road. Continue on the service road to its end at Van Brunt Street. Turn left at Van Brunt Street, travel two blocks, then turn right onto Bowne Street to enter the Cruise Port Terminal.

Take the Long Island Expressway west to the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278-W, just after Exit 18 Maurice Avenue) and take Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue) onto the service road.

Take the Battery Tunnel (I-478-E) into Brooklyn. Continue onto the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278-W) and immediately take Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue) on the right hand side onto the service road.

If you’re taking a car to the cruise terminal, you’ll enter from the Bowne and Imlay Street intersection. Parking is on the south side of the terminal entrance (Brooklyn Pier 12) at 72 Imlay Street, overlooking the Statue of Liberty.

Plenty of spots are available, including handicapped parking . The parking area is also patrolled by security. Be sure to keep both your parking and cruise tickets with you as you need them to access the lot.

The cost of parking varies, depending on your duration parked in the lot. You'll pay your parking fee when you arrive back at the port before exiting. Payments can be made with Mastercard, Visa or American Express. Cash is not accepted. There are rates for short-term (four hours) and overnight (up to 24 hours) parking. Visit NYCruise for up-to-date parking rates.

When you arrive at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, follow the signs for parking adjacent to the terminal. Parking opens based on each ship's estimated time at the port but is usually accessible from mid-morning to evening.

Getting from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark International Airport (EWR) are the closest airports to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Taxis are readily available from each airport along with rideshare options, like Uber and Lyft.

LaGuardia is roughly 40 minutes away, Newark is about 45 minutes and JFK is approximately 55 minutes from the terminal. Always factor in additional time if you're traveling during rush hour.

Public Transit from the JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

If you’re using public transportation, most major hubs will require both a subway and bus ride. Note that almost any route will also require walking and that travel times will be long. Unless you are traveling with nothing more than a light carry-on, or your budget is extremely tight, public transit is not recommended as it involves many transfers and unpredictable travel times.

Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Bus:

From the Port Authority Bus Terminal Station on 42nd Street in Manhattan, take the A or C train to Jay Street/MetroTech Station. Walk two minutes to the corner of Jay and Fulton Street to pick up the B61 (Park Slope 20 St.) bus.

Ride the bus for 13 stops (about 18 minutes) and get off at the Van Brunt/Verona St. stop. Walk about eight minutes to the cruise terminal. This route takes about an hour, depending on traffic.

Subway:

From midtown, take the F train toward Coney Island from the 42nd Street/Bryant Park subway station. Go 13 stops (about 25 minutes) to the Smith/9th Street station. Change here to the B77 bus. Take the bus to Conover and Dikeman Street. Then, walk about eight minutes to the terminal entrance.

JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airport Taxi Service to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

All nearby airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark International Airport (EWR), offer taxi services. Taxicabs are available from LGA and JFK and charge a standard metered fee. Local taxi companies offer rides from EWR and pricing depends on the company.

Rideshare services, like Uber and Lyft, are an alternative to cabs. These options are available for pickup from JFK, EWR and LGA.