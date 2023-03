Gone are the days of cruise ship midnight buffets, and while few lines offer late-night or round-the-clock sustenance beyond room service, Carnival's Pizza Pirate does just that. Set in an open buffet area near one of the secondary pools, this eatery serves several varieties of pizza 24 hours a day.

If you haven’t experienced the particular magic of eating slices of ‘za at any time of the day at Pizza Pirates, then you haven’t discovered one of Carnival’s best-kept secrets.