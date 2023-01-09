Trying to decide whether you want to sail AmaWaterways vs. Viking River Cruises is tricky. After all, both look pretty similar from the outside, both cater (and market) to North American passengers and both sail on virtually all of the world's major rivers -- they even include many of the same ports. So how do you decide? Let us help you learn more so you can choose between these two river cruise lines.

Viking requires a $500 nonrefundable deposit, with final payment due 90 days before the cruise is scheduled to begin (a 20 percent deposit of the full fare is required for World and Grand Cruise itineraries with payment 180 days prior to departure). There is a cancellation fee of $100 payable on sailings cancelled 121 days or more before the sailing date, which increases on a sliding scale closer to the departure. AmaWaterways requires a $400 deposit for Europe and Asia itineraries ($1,200 for Egypt sailings, $2,400 on Africa cruises and $2,400 for the extended Seven River Journey Through Europe itineraries). If cancellation is made 121 days or more from the sailing 50 percent of the deposit is returned and is then on a sliding scale up until the time of departure. Final payment is due 90 days before the cruise.

AmaWaterways and Viking are similarly priced across all cabin categories, from the lowest on up to the suites, and both offer comparable inclusions. Your cruise fare on both will include at least one shore excursion in each port; wine, beer and soda at lunch and dinner; all onboard meals; Wi-Fi; and cultural enrichment. Neither includes gratuities for crew or tour guides.. AmaWaterways suggests 100 euros per person per seven-night cruise (120 euros on AmaMagna), with an additional 25 euros per week-long sailing for the cruise manager. On European itineraries Viking recommends 18 euros per person per day, which can be prepurchased or automatically added to the shipboard account. Both suggest gratuities of around 2 euros for tour guides and one euro for bus drivers.

How Do the Two Lines Compare for Shore Excursions?

Viking River Cruises and AmaWaterways include at least one shore excursion in every port you visit. Excursions are typically guided by local experts who know the port's culture and history well and speak English almost perfectly. Both lines also offer premium excursions, which come at an additional cost. These excursions generally are limited to small groups and take you into smaller venues or provide immersive experiences that expose passengers to a port's culture and tradition on a deeper, often hands-on, level.

Modern coaches provide the primary mode of transportation for each, though Viking's are branded with the cruise line's logo and photos of the ships or exotic locations (making them easily identifiable among the crowd), while only some of AmaWaterways' buses are branded.

Both cruise lines use a QuietVox system during excursions, where the tour guide speaks into a headset while passengers listen on receivers. This allows passengers to go at their own pace while still hearing the guide.

Choose AmaWaterways if you want more active time in ports

AmaWaterways excursions generally have three levels: a gentle-walking group, the general group and the active group. Most passengers go with the general offering, which usually combines tour buses, some walking and guided exploration of the top sites. Gentle tours are designed for those who need a slower pace or have mobility issues. These tours involve little walking, and destinations are mostly seen by bus or other vehicles. Those looking to get their hearts pumping might choose an active tour, which could include a little more mileage or climbs up stairs or other steep inclines, or the pace might simply be slightly faster.

Boats in the AmaWaterways fleet also offer bikes, which can be used in port as part of an excursion or for solo exploration. Bikers are required to wear helmets. AmaWaterways also has a partnership with Backroads, an active touring company. Select sailings on the Danube, Rhine, Douro, Seine and Garonne include longer bike rides to -- and even between -- ports. Backroads even provides the high-end bikes for these sailings, set up for each person ahead of time based on factors like height, weight and cycling style.

Choose Viking if you want some off-the-beaten-path options