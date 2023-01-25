What exactly do river cruise lines mean by the term "inclusive"?

The word "inclusive" gets thrown around a lot, but what exactly does it mean? In the river cruise world, it's the term for amenities that are already part of your fare. Part of what makes river cruising so attractive -- and pricy -- is that more items such as shore excursions, Wi-Fi or wine at meals are already wrapped into the cost (of course, if you don't drink, you might feel annoyed at having to pay for all your fellow passengers getting their glasses topped off).

Which river cruise lines are the most inclusive?

In the river cruise world, the lines that have more amenities bundled into the price tend to -- not coincidentally -- be more luxurious and expensive. These include Tauck, Scenic, APT and Crystal, followed by Uniworld and AmaWaterways. An exception to this is Emerald Waterways (also known as Evergreen in Australia), which is owned by the same tour company as Scenic. Although it is considered a more moderately priced line, Emerald offers a fair number of inclusions (see below), primarily because many of its travelers are Australian (and prefer fares to be more bundled than a la carte). The same applies to Australia's Travelmarvel, which is owned by APT (see below).

Which river cruise lines are the least inclusive?

River cruise lines with European owners, such as CroisiEurope and A-Rosa, tend to be the most a la carte. However, these lines have tailored their offerings, making them more inclusive for North Americans while keeping pricing a la carte for Europeans. For example, they'll include shore excursions and waiter served dinners for Americans and Canadians, while these remain pay-as-you-go for Europeans. A-Rosa does include all alcoholic drinks and gratuities -- measures that appeal to its primarily European passengers.

Read on for a look at what major river cruise lines include in their fares.

What does each line include in its fares?

AmaWaterways

Beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch, dinner and happy hour, sparkling wine at breakfast, along with tea, gourmet coffee and bottled water

At least one complimentary shore excursion in every port (all excursions included on voyages in Africa)

Special events, such as dinner in a castle

Bikes for passenger use

Wellness classes

Specialty restaurants

Wi-Fi

Complimentary entertainment on-demand in staterooms and suites

American Cruise Lines

Drinks at Happy Hour before dinner

Beer, wine and soft drinks at dinner

Some complimentary shore excursions, depending on itinerary

One-night hotel stay before trip on select itineraries

Wi-Fi

American Queen Steamboat Company

One-night hotel stay before trip

Transfer to the ship from hotel

Bottled water and soft drinks

Wine and beer at dinner

Hop-on, hop-off bus service in every port

Bikes for passenger use

Two dinners at the specialty restaurant, per cruise

Wi-Fi

APT

Airport transfers to and from the ship

Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks

Gratuities for crew and local guides and drivers

Choice of shore excursions in each port

Special events, such as dinner in a castle

GPS guides for independent trips ashore

Specialty restaurants

Bikes for passenger use

In-room mini-bar

Wi-Fi

Room service (for some suite categories)

Butler service (for some suite categories)

One bag of laundry per cabin on seven-night cruises; two bags per cabin for 14-night cruises (for guests in some suites on an APT Collection cruise on Aria or Concerto river ships)

A-Rosa

Complimentary alcoholic drinks, all day

Gratuities

Bikes onboard

One waiter-served dinner (the rest of the meals are buffets -- you'll have to pay if you want a second served dinner)

Wi-Fi

Laundry for some cabins

Avalon Waterways

Beer and wine with lunch and dinner, sparkling wine with breakfast on all European river cruises. Complimentary coffee and teas served throughout the day, along with bottled water.

At least one complimentary shore excursion in every port

Special events, such as dinner in a castle

Bikes for passenger use

Specialty dining at Panorama Bistro

Interactive entertainment on-demand system in staterooms and suites

Wi-Fi

CroisiEurope

Shore excursions for North Americans

Wine and beer at lunch and dinner

Wi-Fi

Crystal

Airport transfers to and from cruise

All alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages

Gratuities onboard and on shore excursions

Select complimentary shore excursions in every port

Wellness classes

Special events, such as dinner in a castle

GPS guides for independent trips ashore

Specialty restaurants

Butler service

In-room mini-bar

Interactive entertainment system with complimentary movies in cabins

Room service

Wi-Fi

Emerald Waterways/Evergreen Tours

Airport transfers to and from the ship

Wine, beer and soda at lunch and dinner, complimentary coffee, tea and bottled water throughout

Gratuities

At least one shore excursion in each port

Bikes for passenger use

Wellness classes

Interactive television system with complimentary movies in cabins and suites

Wi-Fi

Grand Circle

Two glasses of wine, beer or soda at dinner

At least one shore excursion in each port

Gratuities for local guides

Wi-Fi

Scenic

Airport transfers to and from the ship

Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks

Gratuities

Choice of shore excursions in each port

Special events, such as dinner in a castle

GPS guides for independent trips ashore

Specialty restaurants

Bikes for passenger use

Butler service

In-room mini-bar

In-room entertainment system with complimentary movies

Room service

Wi-Fi

Tauck

Airport transfers to and from the ship

Complimentary hotel stays or land extensions on select itineraries

All alcoholic drinks, sodas, specialty coffees, teas, and water

Complementary specialty dining venue on select ships

Gratuities

Gratuities ashore on shore excursions for guides and drivers

All shore excursions in each port

Special, private Tauck-exclusive events, such as dinner in a castle

Bikes for passenger use

In-room mini-bar (soda and water)

In-room television system with complimentary movies

Wi-Fi

Travelmarvel

Airport transfers to and from the ship

Wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner

Gratuities for crew and local guides and drivers

At least one shore excursion in each port

Bikes for passenger use

Wi-Fi

Uniworld

Airport transfers to and from the ship

All alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

Gratuities

Choice of shore excursions in every port

Special events, such as dinner in a castle (mostly on theme cruises)

Specialty restaurants

Butler service (for some suite categories)

Room service (for some suite categories)

Bikes for passenger use

Wellness classes (select ships)

In-room mini-bar

Self-service laundry

In-room entertainment system with complimentary movies

Wi-Fi

U River Cruises

Complimentary coffee, tea and water; juice at breakfast

Meals in the main restaurant

Gratuities

At least one shore excursions in every port

Bikes for passenger use

Wellness classes

Wi-Fi

Vantage

Beer, wine and soda at dinner

At least one shore excursion in each port

Alternative restaurant with lighter meals

Bikes for passenger use

Wi-Fi

Viking

Beer, wine and soda at lunch and dinner; complimentary coffee, teas and water throughout

At least one shore excursion in every port

Alternative restaurant with lighter meals

Interactive entertainment system in all cabins with complimentary movies

Wi-Fi

How can I learn more about river cruise inclusions?