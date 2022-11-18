Great Cruise Destinations: 7 Classic Trips You Should Not Miss

Certain cruise itineraries stand out as iconic. These are the classic sailings that take you to the great cruise destinations -- beyond the first-timer standards like the Caribbean and the Mediterranean -- and really show off what a cruise vacation has to offer. If you're an avid cruiser, these are the trips you can't miss. Experienced travelers would agree that these destinations are ones best explored via ship or riverboat.

Whether you want to cruise to places that aren't easily reached by car or train (think remote fjords) or take one of the ultimate ship journeys (through the Panama Canal or down the Nile), you will want to keep these seven great cruise destinations in mind when you're deciding where to go on your next vacation.