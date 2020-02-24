Harmony of the Seas' Royal Promenade Video

The Harmony of the Seas Royal Promenade refers to the indoor boulevard on Deck 5 that is lined with shops, restaurants and bars. Deck 6, which includes even more bars and shops, opens to the space below so passengers can watch the action from walkways and balconies spaces above. One of seven "neighborhoods" on the world's largest cruise ship, the Royal Promenade is fairly busy from early morning until well into the night, with live entertainment popping up at all hours.

Don't Miss

Two of the best grab-and-go options for food on Harmony of the Seas are located on the Royal Promenade: Sorrento's, where you can get pizza by the slice or the pie (including gluten-free), and Cafe Promenade, where you can get a cup of coffee or tea along with sandwiches, pastries and cookies, for free, 24/7.

That's Entertainment

During the day, you might catch an acoustic guitarist or reggae band performing along the Royal Promenade. In the evening, look for more high-energy, interactive performances from the entertainment team -- shows like the "Totally Awesome 90s Street Party."

A Bar for Every Taste

No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll probably find a bar that fits your taste and personality. You've got Latin-style Boleros; the Boot & Bonnet Pub for beer; the Rising Tide Bar, which rises and sinks between decks 5 and 7; the Bionic Bar, where two robot bartenders make your drinks; and the nautical-inspired Schooner Bar, a Royal Caribbean staple piano bar.

Shop 'Til You Drop

Shopping options on the Royal Promenade include high-end retailers like Kate Spade and Regalia. You'll also find shops selling logowear and souvenirs.

Best Neighborhood for...