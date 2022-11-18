Read on for our Port of San Diego breakdown , including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of San Diego and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of San Diego .

The Port of San Diego was first established in 1962 and is now the fourth largest port in California. The port, which is located in the heart of downtown San Diego, has two cruise ship terminals: B Street Pier and Broadway Pier.

The above address is for B Street Pier and is the address cruisers should use since this is where cruise ships are docked (more information below).

As mentioned above, the Port of San Diego has two cruise terminals: B Street Pier and Broadway Pier. B Street Pier is the larger of San Diego's two cruise terminals. Most cruise ships dock here, while the Broadway Pier terminal is used for a third berth on busy days.

Take Exit 16B (the 6th Ave. exit). Turn left onto 6th Ave., right onto Ash St., then left onto N. Harbor Dr. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.

Take Exit 17 (the Front St. exit), staying in the right lane. Turn right onto Ash St., then left onto Harbor Dr. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.

Travel southbound on N. Harbor Dr. for about 10 minutes. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.

ACE Parking is just two blocks from the San Diego cruise port, but advance reservations are necessary. Opposite from the cruise terminal is another parking location, which is BRIC North Garage . There is BRIC South Garage available as well under the InterContinental Hotel.

Cruise ship passengers cannot park their vehicles on the pier. However, there are many affordable parking options nearby. The most convenient parking is across the street at Wyndham San Diego Bayside Garage . The lot is secure and has both self-parking and valet parking available.

Getting from San Diego International Airport to Port of San Diego

Passengers on cruises departing from the Port of San Diego can fly into San Diego International Airport (SAN). The B Street Pier Cruise Terminal is a short 10-minute drive from San Diego International Airport.

For real-time traffic information and essential updates, check out San Diego Transportation's 511.

Public Transit from San Diego International Airport to Port of San Diego

Bus 992 runs from downtown San Diego to the cruise ship terminal. It runs every 15 minutes, seven days a week.

SuperShuttle shared-ride vans are accessible at the airport, too. Reservations can be made in advance, but are not required.

San Diego International Airport Taxi Service to Port of San Diego

Taxis and rideshares (Uber and Lyft) are all conveniently available at San Diego International airport. Simply follow the signs leading to the Transportation Plazas for a taxi; a transportation coordinator will place you with the first available taxi.