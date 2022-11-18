  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Embarkation in Los Angeles (Long Beach): Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Embarkation in Los Angeles (Long Beach): Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Embarkation in Los Angeles (San Pedro): Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Embarkation in Los Angeles (San Pedro): Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Things to Do in San Diego Before a Cruise
Things to Do in San Diego Before a Cruise
Embarkation in San Francisco: Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Embarkation in San Francisco: Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Hate Caribbean Cruise Crowds? Avoid the Masses in Popular Ports
Hate Caribbean Cruise Crowds? Avoid the Masses in Popular Ports
The World's Best Beaches to Visit on a Cruise
The World's Best Beaches to Visit on a Cruise
Embarkation in Melbourne: Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Embarkation in Melbourne: Cruise Terminal Parking, Address and Amenities
Are Cruise Ships Allowed in Venice? Background on a Historic Port With an Uncertain Future
Are Cruise Ships Allowed in Venice? Background on a Historic Port With an Uncertain Future
6 Best Cruise Ports for Hiking in the Caribbean
6 Best Cruise Ports for Hiking in the Caribbean
What Is a Closed Loop Cruise?
What Is a Closed Loop Cruise?

Port of San Diego Cruise Port: Parking, Address, Terminal & Amenity Info

Marilyn Borth
Assistant SEO Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

The Port of San Diego was first established in 1962 and is now the fourth largest port in California. The port, which is located in the heart of downtown San Diego, has two cruise ship terminals: B Street Pier and Broadway Pier.

Read on for our Port of San Diego breakdown , including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of San Diego and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of San Diego.

Port of San Diego Address

B Street Pier International Cruise Ship Terminal

1140 N. Harbor Dr.

San Diego, CA 92101

The above address is for B Street Pier and is the address cruisers should use since this is where cruise ships are docked (more information below).

Port of San Diego Terminal Information: Cruise Line by Cruise Line

Sapphire Princess

As mentioned above, the Port of San Diego has two cruise terminals: B Street Pier and Broadway Pier. B Street Pier is the larger of San Diego's two cruise terminals. Most cruise ships dock here, while the Broadway Pier terminal is used for a third berth on busy days.

Port of San Diego B Street Pier and Broadway Pier Terminals host the following cruise lines: Holland America, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Windstar Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, Viking Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Hurtigruten.

Port of San Diego Directions

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Balmoral

From San Diego International Airport (SAN):

Travel southbound on N. Harbor Dr. for about 10 minutes. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.

From Interstate 5 South:

Take Exit 17 (the Front St. exit), staying in the right lane. Turn right onto Ash St., then left onto Harbor Dr. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.

From Interstate 5 North:

Take Exit 16B (the 6th Ave. exit). Turn left onto 6th Ave., right onto Ash St., then left onto N. Harbor Dr. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.

Port of San Diego Parking

Cruise ship passengers cannot park their vehicles on the pier. However, there are many affordable parking options nearby. The most convenient parking is across the street at Wyndham San Diego Bayside Garage. The lot is secure and has both self-parking and valet parking available.

ACE Parking is just two blocks from the San Diego cruise port, but advance reservations are necessary. Opposite from the cruise terminal is another parking location, which is BRIC North Garage. There is BRIC South Garage available as well under the InterContinental Hotel.

Getting from San Diego International Airport to Port of San Diego

Airline terminal (Photo: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.com)

Passengers on cruises departing from the Port of San Diego can fly into San Diego International Airport (SAN). The B Street Pier Cruise Terminal is a short 10-minute drive from San Diego International Airport.

For real-time traffic information and essential updates, check out San Diego Transportation's 511.

Public Transit from San Diego International Airport to Port of San Diego

Bus 992 runs from downtown San Diego to the cruise ship terminal. It runs every 15 minutes, seven days a week.

SuperShuttle shared-ride vans are accessible at the airport, too. Reservations can be made in advance, but are not required.

San Diego International Airport Taxi Service to Port of San Diego

Taxis and rideshares (Uber and Lyft) are all conveniently available at San Diego International airport. Simply follow the signs leading to the Transportation Plazas for a taxi; a transportation coordinator will place you with the first available taxi.

Uber and Lyft pickups can be found by following signs for Ground Transportation in Terminal 1 and the Transportation Plazas in Terminal 2.

Restaurants Near Port of San Diego (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

Along N. Harbor Dr., you can find several restaurants in close proximity to satisfy any craving.

Seaport Village is just a six-minute drive from the cruise terminal and offers dozens of shops and eateries all in one location. The closest mall, Westfield Horton Plaza, is just a six-minute drive away.

Embarcadero Marina Park is a 12-minute drive from the San Diego cruise terminal and offers pristine cityline views on the waterfront along with well-kept green areas, restaurants and more.

If you have the time and would like to visit the famous San Diego Zoo, it's only a 15-minute drive from the San Diego cruise port without traffic. Balboa Park, which is a 10-minute drive away, is a great place to decompress with 1,200 acres of greenery, an abundance of walking trails, museums, cafes and shops.

Train Service to Port of San Diego

Amtrak stops at the Santa Fe Depot, which is a mere 10-minute walk or 4-minute drive from the San Diego cruise terminal.

The historic Santa Fe Depot is only two blocks from the San Diego port and provides access to Amtrak along with the local commuter train COASTER, the Trolley System and transit bus system.

Wheelchair and Accessibility at Port of San Diego

Group laughing on Celebrity Apex (Photo: Giles Duley/AIPP)

B Street Pier Cruise Terminal has wheelchair accessible elevators, as well as a passenger gangway. Wheelchairs are not provided by the terminal. If you require wheelchair assistance to board the ship, make sure to arrange with your cruise line in advance.

If wheelchairs are required for the duration of the sailing, passengers are responsible for providing their own or renting one from their cruise ship (if they offer them).

Porters and Red Caps at Port of San Diego

Porters are available at the terminal entrance to assist with your luggage.

Bathrooms at Port of San Diego

Restrooms are available inside the terminal.

Port of San Diego Wi-Fi

Managing travel plans, bookings and cancellations (Photo: PKpix/Shutterstock.com)

Four hours of free Wi-Fi access are available for cruise passengers in the San Diego cruise terminal. There is an option for higher bandwidth speed for a small fee.

Port of San Diego Waiting Area and Seating

Ample seating is available while you wait to board your ship.

More Tips About Port of San Diego

Cruise Critic 1792x1200 ship

Lockers are not available at the B Street Pier Cruise Terminal. San Diego Airport Luggage Storage is a private company that stores/handles luggage both at the cruise terminal and the airport. Checking your bags in early at the airport before your flight could be a possibility depending on your airline and time frame.

Another option for luggage storage is through Bounce, a website/mobile app that connects you with nearby locations that offer storage for your luggage while you explore.

Depending on your cruise line, you might be able to skip baggage claim at the San Diego Airport and have your bags delivered directly to your ship from the airport. Check with your cruise line to confirm/arrange this service.

Updated November 18, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,483 - 10-Nt. Caribbean w/ No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, Save 75%, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,042 - 7nt Mex Riveria Balcony: exclusive up to $1500 OBC & no deposit + 25% off, $200 excursion credit, drinks, tips
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent