The Los Angeles World Cruise Center offers cruise terminal services including address information, cruise lines, directions, and services.

The World Cruise Center offers two adjacent berths shared by four cruise lines. Be sure to note the specific embarkation instructions on your boarding documents as cruise line berth designations change often.

Travel westbound on Ocean Blvd., Seaside Ave. and the Vincent Thomas Bridge (CA-47). Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.

On the Harbor Freeway (110), travel southbound. Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.

Travel southbound on the San Diego Freeway (405), and then southbound on the Harbor Freeway (I-110). Exit at Harbor Blvd. and proceed straight through the Harbor Blvd. intersection. Turn right to enter the World Cruise Center.

If you intend on taking your car to the World Cruise Center, below are driving directions to the terminal.

For passenger drop-off, the first hour of parking is free. Payment is required upon exiting the garage. A courtesy bus to and from the cruise terminal is available, although not wheelchair accessible.

Onsite covered and uncovered parking is available at the San Pedro cruise terminal. Accessible parking is available with permits. There are no vehicle height restrictions for parking at the terminal.

Getting from the Los Angeles International Airport to the Los Angeles World Cruise Center

Cruisers should anticipate a 40-minute car ride from LAX to the Los Angeles World Cruise Center, depending on traffic.

Public Transit from LAX to the Los Angeles World Cruise Center

The most efficient transit from LAX to the San Pedro cruise terminal is via a cruise line shuttle service, which is available to passengers arriving by air on the same day of cruise departure. Travelers must pre-book transportation for one-way or round-trip service.

Public transit is available, though averages between one to two hours of travel time. From LAX, use the Metro Line transit system to connect to the green rail Metro C Line and then to the gray bus Metro J Line.

LAX Airport Taxi Service to the Los Angeles World Cruise Center