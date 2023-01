The Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro, CA homeports four cruise lines and is one of two terminals in the Los Angeles cruise port. Located at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Bay, the terminal is just a 35-minute drive from downtown LA. Cruise lines calling here offer itineraries to Baja California, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal and beyond.

