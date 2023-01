The 12-story geodesic dome of Long Beach Cruise Terminal was originally built to display Howard Hughes' "Spruce Goose" airplane and has even been used as a soundstage for films like "A.I." and "Batman Forever." Today, it's used exclusively by Carnival ships and is one of two cruise terminals serving Los Angeles.

Read on for our breakdown of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, including address information, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.