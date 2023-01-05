Read on for our breakdown of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, including address information, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Long Beach Cruise Terminal
231 Windsor Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Cruise Terminal is just one terminal servicing Carnival Cruise Line and is therefore often referred to as the Carnival Cruise Port in Long Beach. Ships docking here primarily offer short cruises starting at two-night and week-long voyages along the Mexican Riviera.
If you plan to take your car, below are driving directions to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
From Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Travel southbound on the San Diego Freeway (405) and then southbound on the Long Beach Freeway (710). Follow signs for "Queen Mary".
At the entrance of the Queen Mary attraction, stay to the far right of the parking ticket-taker for the Queen Mary ship; this lane is the entrance to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Follow signs for passenger parking and luggage drop-off area.
From Long Beach Airport (LGB)
Follow the airport exit signs to Lakewood Boulevard. Head southbound on Lakewood toward the San Diego Freeway (405). Take the 405 north and then go south on the Long Beach Freeway (710). Follow the signs for the Queen Mary. Stay to the far right, as stated above; this lane is the entrance to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Traveling from San Diego (North)
Take I-5 north to the San Diego Freeway (Interstate 405) and then southbound on the 710 Freeway. Continue on the 710 Freeway south and follow the signs for the Queen Mary. Follow directions above.
Long Beach Cruise Terminal parking is available at an onsite garage. With proof of valid permit, disabled parking is available. RVs and oversized vehicles may have to use the adjacent outdoor parking facilities if they exceed height maximums. Payment is due upon exiting the garage.
Within Long Beach, a number of hotels also offer park and sail packages as well.
Passengers on cruises departing from Long Beach Cruise Terminal predominantly fly into LAX, though Long Beach Airport (LGB) and John Wayne Airport (SNA) are also viable options. Cruise lines offer shuttle service from LAX and LGB, while passengers arriving at SNA will need to take a taxi or rent a car.
It is possible to use the Metro Line transit system from LAX to Long Beach Cruise Terminal, but there are multiple transfers and the trip takes two hours plus waiting times. To utilize the Metro Line from LAX, navigate to the green Metro C Line and then the blue Metro A Line. There will be some additional walking to reach the Carnival cruise port.
Long Beach no longer offers a free downtown shuttle bus, but Carnival offers cruise line transfer shuttles from LAX for passengers arriving by air on the same day of cruise departure. Travelers must pre-book transportation for one-way or round-trip service.
Taxi services are readily available from LAX along with ridesharing apps, including Uber and Lyft. Taxis are located on the arrivals level of the airport while rideshare passengers may walk or take a shuttle to the rideshare lot.
The most efficient transportation from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal includes rideshare or taxi service, though public transit is an option.
Long Beach Transit offers bus service from LGB to downtown Long Beach. The journey will take over an hour and, once downtown, passengers will need to take a taxi or rideshare for another five to 10 minutes as Long Beach no longer offers a downtown shuttle to the cruise terminal.
Carnival also offers cruise line transfer shuttles from Long Beach Airport for passengers arriving by air on the same day of cruise departure. Travelers must pre-book transportation for one-way or round-trip services.
Taxi and rideshare services are readily available from LGB airport. Pick-ups are located in front of the terminal.
While there is little within walking distance of the Carnival cruise port in Long Beach, travelers will find downtown Long Beach has a wide assortment of eateries, cafes, and convenience stores along Ocean Boulevard. The Pike Outlets is a popular shopping destination less than a 10-minute drive from Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Amtrak has a station in Long Beach, but it is serviced by a bus connection, not a train. The Downtown Long Beach Station (Shelter A) is about a 10-minute drive from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
The Long Beach Cruise Terminal does not provide wheelchairs for passenger use. If you require wheelchair assistance to board the ship, make sure to arrange with Carnival in advance. If wheelchairs are required for the duration of the sailing, passengers are responsible for providing their own or renting with their cruise line.
Porters are available prior to guest check-in. Guests may hand off checked bags to porters within the passenger drop-off zone or alongside the parking garage.
There are very few restrooms outside the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Once through security, passengers will find more restrooms available within the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Free Wi-Fi is available at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.
Passengers often wait in line outside the Long Beach Cruise Terminal prior to entering the secure building. Outside, there are limited seating areas with cement benches. Once inside the terminal, there is ample seating for passengers awaiting the rest of their party.
Select an extra early or extra late embarkation time to avoid waiting in lengthy lines during prime check-in periods. During peak check-in times, travelers at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal often stand in line for more than 30 minutes, with limited seating options outdoors.
