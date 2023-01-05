Read on for our breakdown of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, including address information, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal .

Long Beach Cruise Terminal is just one terminal servicing Carnival Cruise Line and is therefore often referred to as the Carnival Cruise Port in Long Beach. Ships docking here primarily offer short cruises starting at two-night and week-long voyages along the Mexican Riviera .

Take I-5 north to the San Diego Freeway (Interstate 405) and then southbound on the 710 Freeway. Continue on the 710 Freeway south and follow the signs for the Queen Mary. Follow directions above.

Follow the airport exit signs to Lakewood Boulevard. Head southbound on Lakewood toward the San Diego Freeway (405). Take the 405 north and then go south on the Long Beach Freeway (710). Follow the signs for the Queen Mary. Stay to the far right, as stated above; this lane is the entrance to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

At the entrance of the Queen Mary attraction, stay to the far right of the parking ticket-taker for the Queen Mary ship; this lane is the entrance to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Follow signs for passenger parking and luggage drop-off area.

Travel southbound on the San Diego Freeway (405) and then southbound on the Long Beach Freeway (710). Follow signs for "Queen Mary".

If you plan to take your car, below are driving directions to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal.

Within Long Beach, a number of hotels also offer park and sail packages as well.

Long Beach Cruise Terminal parking is available at an onsite garage. With proof of valid permit, disabled parking is available. RVs and oversized vehicles may have to use the adjacent outdoor parking facilities if they exceed height maximums. Payment is due upon exiting the garage.

Getting from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal

Passengers on cruises departing from Long Beach Cruise Terminal predominantly fly into LAX, though Long Beach Airport (LGB) and John Wayne Airport (SNA) are also viable options. Cruise lines offer shuttle service from LAX and LGB, while passengers arriving at SNA will need to take a taxi or rent a car.

Public Transit from LAX to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal

It is possible to use the Metro Line transit system from LAX to Long Beach Cruise Terminal, but there are multiple transfers and the trip takes two hours plus waiting times. To utilize the Metro Line from LAX, navigate to the green Metro C Line and then the blue Metro A Line. There will be some additional walking to reach the Carnival cruise port.

Long Beach no longer offers a free downtown shuttle bus, but Carnival offers cruise line transfer shuttles from LAX for passengers arriving by air on the same day of cruise departure. Travelers must pre-book transportation for one-way or round-trip service.

LAX Taxi Service to the Long Beach Cruise Terminal