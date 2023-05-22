The "big day" is quickly approaching, and either you or one of your besties is getting married. As is customary, a group of the bride's or groom's closest friends will be planning one last hurrah -- a bachelor or bachelorette party. Places like Las Vegas and Miami are popular destinations for these celebrations, but have you ever instead considered a bachelor or bachelorette cruise?

If a destination fiesta is in the works, bachelor party cruises or bachelorette party cruises can be a great way to get everyone together in one place at one time for a reasonable price that includes just about everything you'll need. Plus, everyone gets to travel to unique places without much hassle.

Below, we offer just nine great reasons why hosting a bachelor or bachelorette party at sea could be a great fit for your group.