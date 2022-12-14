Read on for our breakdown of Port Tampa Bay, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port Tampa Bay and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from port of Tampa Bay.
Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 2
651 Channelside Drive
Tampa, FL 33602
Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 3
815 Channelside Drive
Tampa, FL 33602
Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6
1331 McKay Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 2: Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line
Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 3: Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean
Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 6: Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean
If you're planning to take your car to the cruise port, below are directions to Port Tampa Bay.
From Orlando/Interstate 4
Take I-4 West to Exit 1. Go south on 21st Street and turn right on Adamo Drive (Highway 60) then left onto Channelside Drive.
From the North/Airport/Interstate 275
I-275 merges with I-4 East. Follow I-4 East to Exit 1. Go south on 21st Street and turn right on Adamo Drive (Highway 60), then left onto Channelside Drive.
From the South/Interstate 75
From I-75 North, take Exit 50 to the Crosstown Expressway (Highway 618). Take Exit 9 and turn right on Adamo Drive (Highway 60), then turn left on Channelside Drive.
Port Tampa Bay offers extensive and secure both covered and outdoor parking close to the terminals. Terminal parking at the Tampa cruise port is conveniently located across the street from Terminals 2 and 3 and adjacent to Terminal 6.
The most convenient parking is by valet at your cruise line drop-off/pick-up, though drivers may drop off their own passengers and luggage at the terminal before parking cars.
Dedicated parking spaces are available for guests with accessibility needs.
Passengers can pre-pay with a credit card online for valet and self-parking.
If you are arriving at Tampa International Airport the same day your cruise departs, it may be possible to pre-arrange a cruise line shuttle for direct transfer to the cruise terminal. Airport taxis and rideshare services are also readily available for the 20-minute journey to Port Tampa Bay.
While Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) services the airport and downtown, cruise passengers will likely find the hour-long journey lacks convenience.
There's a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus stop located at the west end of the Red Baggage Claim curbside by Belt 15 at Tampa International Airport. However, bus service to Port Tampa Bay requires transfers and can take more than an hour, so this option is less convenient for port of Tampa Bay cruisers.
Taxis to and from the airport and Port Tampa Bay terminals are readily available on days cruise ships are departing and arriving. Airport taxis have a flat rate to downtown and the cruise terminals.
There is a selection of coffee shops, eateries and grocery stores near Port Tampa Bay, several of which are within walking distance.
Along the Garrison Channel waterfront lies the Tampa Convention Center, itself surrounded by food trucks and shops for last-minute purchases prior to embarking on a cruise. This area is also home to several family-oriented attractions and activities.
Amtrak's Union Station in Tampa is a short four-minute drive or 10-minute walk from Port Tampa Bay.
All terminal entrances and exits are ADA compliant. Wheelchair services are provided by the cruise lines. Passengers in need of wheelchair assistance should contact their cruise line in advance.
Porters are available during cruise days to assist passengers with luggage. There is also temporary luggage storage on the first floor of each terminal for departing passengers.
Restrooms are available in each terminal.
Free Wi-Fi is available within every terminal.
Ample seating is available for passengers after security check.
If you have time to spare before your cruise departure at the Port of Tampa Bay, visit the Florida Aquarium, Tampa Bay History Center or the SS American Victory Mariner Museum, all of which are within walking distance.
Updated December 14, 2022