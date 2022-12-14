Read on for our breakdown of Port Tampa Bay, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Port Tampa Bay and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from port of Tampa Bay .

From I-75 North, take Exit 50 to the Crosstown Expressway (Highway 618). Take Exit 9 and turn right on Adamo Drive (Highway 60), then turn left on Channelside Drive.

I-275 merges with I-4 East. Follow I-4 East to Exit 1. Go south on 21st Street and turn right on Adamo Drive (Highway 60), then left onto Channelside Drive.

Take I-4 West to Exit 1. Go south on 21st Street and turn right on Adamo Drive (Highway 60) then left onto Channelside Drive.

If you're planning to take your car to the cruise port , below are directions to Port Tampa Bay.

Dedicated parking spaces are available for guests with accessibility needs.

The most convenient parking is by valet at your cruise line drop-off/pick-up, though drivers may drop off their own passengers and luggage at the terminal before parking cars.

Port Tampa Bay offers extensive and secure both covered and outdoor parking close to the terminals. Terminal parking at the Tampa cruise port is conveniently located across the street from Terminals 2 and 3 and adjacent to Terminal 6.

Getting from Tampa International Airport to Port Tampa Bay

If you are arriving at Tampa International Airport the same day your cruise departs, it may be possible to pre-arrange a cruise line shuttle for direct transfer to the cruise terminal. Airport taxis and rideshare services are also readily available for the 20-minute journey to Port Tampa Bay.

Taking Public Transport to Port Tampa Bay

While Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) services the airport and downtown, cruise passengers will likely find the hour-long journey lacks convenience.

There's a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) bus stop located at the west end of the Red Baggage Claim curbside by Belt 15 at Tampa International Airport. However, bus service to Port Tampa Bay requires transfers and can take more than an hour, so this option is less convenient for port of Tampa Bay cruisers.

Tampa International Airport Taxi Service to Port Tampa Bay