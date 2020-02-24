  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Laughs at Sea: Cruise Ship Comedy Clubs
Laughs at Sea: Cruise Ship Comedy Clubs
Harmony of the Seas vs. Anthem of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas vs. Anthem of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas vs. Allure of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas vs. Allure of the Seas
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
9 Free Things to Do on Norwegian Encore
9 Free Things to Do on Norwegian Encore
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
Pictures of Norwegian Encore
Pictures of Norwegian Encore
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips

Harmony of the Seas' Entertainment Place Video

Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

At night, Harmony of the Seas' Entertainment Place, one of seven neighborhoods on the world's largest cruise ship, is the best spot for catching a show, taking in live music or gambling. The zone encompasses virtually all of Deck 4 and includes the main Royal Theater, a comedy club, a jazz club, Casino Royale and Studio B, an ice skating rink. Except for the casino, where you'll spend (or maybe win) cash, entertainment is included in the price of your cruise. That said, you'll probably need to make reservations for all shows if you want to get in.

Don't Miss

If you only catch one show on Harmony of the Seas, it should be "Grease." The musical is a blend of the original Broadway show and the movie. The result is a condensed but fantastic performance that will have you singing along and cheering for Danny and Sandy to work it out. Be aware: The show features some adult themes and language.

Ice Skating at Studio B

During the day -- at designated times -- Studio B opens to passengers for a free skate. At night, you can catch the professionals doing their jumps and spins. Skating shows combine music, stunning visuals and choreography that will have you holding your breath with every leap and double axel. They're kid-friendly, too.

Cool Entertainment Venues

Make some time for The Attic and Jazz on 4. The Attic is Harmony of the Seas' comedy club, while Jazz on 4 is a swanky spot to catch live music.

Best Neighborhood for...

Adults and older kids who appreciate theater and ice shows should make a beeline for Harmony of the Seas' Entertainment Place.

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent