Harmony of the Seas' Entertainment Place Video

At night, Harmony of the Seas' Entertainment Place, one of seven neighborhoods on the world's largest cruise ship, is the best spot for catching a show, taking in live music or gambling. The zone encompasses virtually all of Deck 4 and includes the main Royal Theater, a comedy club, a jazz club, Casino Royale and Studio B, an ice skating rink. Except for the casino, where you'll spend (or maybe win) cash, entertainment is included in the price of your cruise. That said, you'll probably need to make reservations for all shows if you want to get in.

Don't Miss

If you only catch one show on Harmony of the Seas, it should be "Grease." The musical is a blend of the original Broadway show and the movie. The result is a condensed but fantastic performance that will have you singing along and cheering for Danny and Sandy to work it out. Be aware: The show features some adult themes and language.

Ice Skating at Studio B

During the day -- at designated times -- Studio B opens to passengers for a free skate. At night, you can catch the professionals doing their jumps and spins. Skating shows combine music, stunning visuals and choreography that will have you holding your breath with every leap and double axel. They're kid-friendly, too.

Cool Entertainment Venues

Make some time for The Attic and Jazz on 4. The Attic is Harmony of the Seas' comedy club, while Jazz on 4 is a swanky spot to catch live music.

Best Neighborhood for...