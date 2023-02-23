Harmony of the Seas' Vitality Sea Spa and Fitness Center Video

Harmony of the Seas is so big, Royal Caribbean has divided it into seven neighborhoods, where similar spaces are grouped together to allow passengers to more easily find their favorite locations and to prevent the ship from feeling crowded. Staying fit and feeling pampered onboard the largest cruise ship in the world means a trip to the Vitality Spa and Fitness Zone. The neighborhood is actually spread over two decks, with Deck 6 devoted to a reception desk for making appointments, a large gym, a spa cafe and a hair salon, and Deck 5 featuring the bulk of the Harmony of the Seas Vitality Spa, with dozens of treatment rooms and a thermal suite. This is also where you'll find the ship's jogging track.

Why You'll Want to Work Out

The Harmony fitness center is so well equipped, you might wish your gym at home had some of its state-of-the-art gear. It's got plenty of treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers and rowing machines, along with free weights and weight machines, so you won't have to wait even during peak periods. Plus, fun and challenging TRX and spinning classes are offered (both for an added fee).

Cool Feature

The jogging track on Harmony of the Seas is long -- 2.4 laps to a mile -- so you won't get bored running around in circles. Plus, it's shaded, so you can get your run on without fear of sunburn.

Get a Treatment With Your Sweetie

Harmony of the Seas features four couples' treatment rooms, perfect for those who want to grab a relaxing massage with the one they love. Rooms are spacious, with two comfy massage beds, and two therapists perform treatments simultaneously. Finish off your day by booking the bathing suite, an add-on that features a private jetted tub for two.

Grab a Healthy Bite

The Vitality Cafe offers tasty, healthy options such as fruit and yogurt parfaits or whole-grain wraps -- gratis. This is also the spot to grab a fresh-pressed juice or smoothie, though these will run you a few bucks each.

