8 Times an Inside Cabin is the Best Choice on a Cruise

Inside cabins are dark. Turn off the lights and you have no idea if it's the middle of the night or high noon (so long as you don't have windows overlooking the central promenade or other public areas). For light sleepers, that guaranteed darkness can be the best sleep aid in the world and may warrant considering an inside room on your cruise. This is especially the case in places like Alaska or Norway, where the sun doesn't set until the wee hours of the morning and rises not long thereafter in summer months.