The Crown & Anchor Society is a complimentary cruise loyalty program available to passengers after their first Royal Caribbean cruise of three nights or longer. The six-tier program is structured on a point system, in which members receive one cruise point for every night sailed onboard a Royal Caribbean ship, with additional cruise points when you book a suite or sail solo in a double-occupancy cabin.
The best part of the Crown & Anchor Society is that benefits for members kick in at the lowest level with priority check-in, breakfast in the line's private departure lounge, exclusive member events and access to the members-only section of the cruise line's website.
Higher-level perks include drinks vouchers, behind-the-scene tours, top-tier member events, priority waitlists for sold-out excursions and spa appointments and -- eventually -- free cruise certificates.
As an additional perk for families, Royal Caribbean also offers kids the same member status as their parents upon completing their first cruise. (This benefit is not available at the Pinnacle Club level.)
The biggest drawback of the Crown & Anchor Society is that points are not applied until after your sailing is completed. So if you are graduating from one level to the next, you will not reap the rewards of a higher-level tier until your next cruise.
Royal Caribbean’s The Crown & Anchor Society -- Every Perks for Each Level
Gold
- Available after 3 cruise points
- Crown & Anchor onboard offers
- Priority check-in
- Private departure lounge with Continental breakfast
- Exclusive members-only trivia session with questions specific to Royal Caribbean International and the history of the Crown & Anchor Society
- Crown & Anchor reduced rates on last-minute sailings
- Priority notice on special cruise offers, and on new ships and itineraries
- Priority access and reduced rates for upgrades, when available
- Access to member cruises
- Member-only newsletter
- Access to Crown & Anchor Society desk
- Youth program benefits, including a SeaPass card loaded with onboard offers
Platinum
- Available after 30 cruise points
- Receives all Gold-level perks
- Exclusive top-tier event
- Robes for onboard use
- Signature lapel pin upon reaching Platinum status
- Discounts on balcony cabins and suites
- Additional cruise points when you book a suite or sail solo in a double-occupancy cabin
- Matching Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises loyalty program tier status
Emerald
- Available after 55 cruise points
- Receives all Platinum-level perks
- Welcome waters, snacks and beverage selection on embarkation day
Diamond
- Available after 80 cruise points
- Receives all Emerald-level perks
- Commemorative milestone recognition gift upon reaching 140 cruise points
- "Chef's Choice" gift or amenity
- Priority waitlist for shore excursions and spa services
- Access to the Diamond Club
- Priority disembarkation on the last day of the cruise
- Exclusive "Nightly Diamond Event"
- Four $13 daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto SeaPass card, which can be used at any bar, at any time, in the lounges during Happy Hour (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
- Daily breakfast with specialty coffee in a designated area of the main dining room or Diamond Club
- Updated behind-the-scenes entertainment tour, involving masterclass-style workshops
- Priority waitlist seating request in the main dining room
- Commemorative gift for children
Diamond Plus
- Available after 175 cruise points
- Receives all Diamond-level perks
- Commemorative milestone recognition gift upon reaching 210, 280 and 350 cruise points, and on every 70 cruise points thereafter.
- Behind-the-scenes tours of the galley and the bridge, plus the "VIP Theater Experience" on cruises of five nights or longer (Temporarily suspended to ensure social distancing)
- Personalized gift on cruises of three nights or longer (per household)
- Five $13 daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto SeaPass card, which can be used at any bar, at any time, in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
- Access to Concierge Club
- Priority access to dedicated seating in venues up to 45 minutes prior to show time.
- “Cheers with an Officer" drinks in the main dining room (replacing the “Meal with an Officer”) for members with 340 or more cruise points on seven-night cruises or longer
- Upgraded bathroom amenities for members with 340 or more cruise points
- Bonus gift for members with 340 or more cruise points (per household)
- Bonus gift for members with 525 or more cruise points (per household)
- Additional welcome gift (passengers can choose from an extensive list of items available online)
- Access to Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club call center and staff members
- Reduced single supplement fares of 150 percent for members with 340 or more cruise points
- Priority access on cabin upgrades when available
Pinnacle Club
- Available after 700 cruise points
- Receives all lower-level perks (except children are not eligible for shared Pinnacle club status with parent)
- Flexible Arrival, allowing check-in at the terminal up to one hour before the 30-minute selected arrival window or one hour after.
- Six $13 daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto SeaPass card, which can be used at any bar, at any time, in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
- Dine at Coastal Kitchen on Oasis and Quantum-class ships (excluding Spectrum of the Seas). Reservations are required and can only be made with the Maître d’ once onboard.
- A $25 dining voucher per member, per sailing to enjoy at any Specialty Restaurant of their choice on Oasis and Quantum-class ships
- Access to the Concierge Lounge and Suite Lounge. Should the number of Suite passengers and Pinnacle Club members surpass the Suite Lounge capacity, there’s a temporary Pinnacle Club Lounge.
- Personalized Pinnacle Club lapel pin
- Pinnacle Club SeaPass Card with exclusive privileges and benefits
- Milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a seven-night balcony cabin booking for 700 and 1,050 cruise points
- Milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a Junior Suite booking for 1,400 cruise points, and for every 350 points thereafter