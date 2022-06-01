The Crown & Anchor Society is a complimentary cruise loyalty program available to passengers after their first Royal Caribbean cruise of three nights or longer. The six-tier program is structured on a point system, in which members receive one cruise point for every night sailed onboard a Royal Caribbean ship, with additional cruise points when you book a suite or sail solo in a double-occupancy cabin.

The best part of the Crown & Anchor Society is that benefits for members kick in at the lowest level with priority check-in, breakfast in the line's private departure lounge, exclusive member events and access to the members-only section of the cruise line's website.

Higher-level perks include drinks vouchers, behind-the-scene tours, top-tier member events, priority waitlists for sold-out excursions and spa appointments and -- eventually -- free cruise certificates.

As an additional perk for families, Royal Caribbean also offers kids the same member status as their parents upon completing their first cruise. (This benefit is not available at the Pinnacle Club level.)

The biggest drawback of the Crown & Anchor Society is that points are not applied until after your sailing is completed. So if you are graduating from one level to the next, you will not reap the rewards of a higher-level tier until your next cruise.

Royal Caribbean’s The Crown & Anchor Society -- Every Perks for Each Level

Gold

Available after 3 cruise points

Crown & Anchor onboard offers

Priority check-in

Private departure lounge with Continental breakfast

Exclusive members-only trivia session with questions specific to Royal Caribbean International and the history of the Crown & Anchor Society

Crown & Anchor reduced rates on last-minute sailings

Priority notice on special cruise offers, and on new ships and itineraries

Priority access and reduced rates for upgrades, when available

Access to member cruises

Member-only newsletter

Access to Crown & Anchor Society desk

Youth program benefits, including a SeaPass card loaded with onboard offers

Platinum

Available after 30 cruise points

Receives all Gold-level perks

Exclusive top-tier event

Robes for onboard use

Signature lapel pin upon reaching Platinum status

Discounts on balcony cabins and suites

Additional cruise points when you book a suite or sail solo in a double-occupancy cabin

Matching Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises loyalty program tier status

Emerald

Available after 55 cruise points

Receives all Platinum-level perks

Welcome waters, snacks and beverage selection on embarkation day

Diamond

Available after 80 cruise points

Receives all Emerald-level perks

Commemorative milestone recognition gift upon reaching 140 cruise points

"Chef's Choice" gift or amenity

Priority waitlist for shore excursions and spa services

Access to the Diamond Club

Priority disembarkation on the last day of the cruise

Exclusive "Nightly Diamond Event"

Four $13 daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto SeaPass card, which can be used at any bar, at any time, in the lounges during Happy Hour (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) or on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Related: 5 Best Golden Princess Cruise Tips

Daily breakfast with specialty coffee in a designated area of the main dining room or Diamond Club

Updated behind-the-scenes entertainment tour, involving masterclass-style workshops

Priority waitlist seating request in the main dining room

Commemorative gift for children

Diamond Plus

Available after 175 cruise points

Receives all Diamond-level perks

Commemorative milestone recognition gift upon reaching 210, 280 and 350 cruise points, and on every 70 cruise points thereafter. Related: Silversea Venetian Society Cruise Loyalty Program

Behind-the-scenes tours of the galley and the bridge, plus the "VIP Theater Experience" on cruises of five nights or longer (Temporarily suspended to ensure social distancing)

Personalized gift on cruises of three nights or longer (per household)

Five $13 daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto SeaPass card, which can be used at any bar, at any time, in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Access to Concierge Club

Priority access to dedicated seating in venues up to 45 minutes prior to show time.

“Cheers with an Officer" drinks in the main dining room (replacing the “Meal with an Officer”) for members with 340 or more cruise points on seven-night cruises or longer

Upgraded bathroom amenities for members with 340 or more cruise points

Bonus gift for members with 340 or more cruise points (per household)

Bonus gift for members with 525 or more cruise points (per household)

Additional welcome gift (passengers can choose from an extensive list of items available online)

Access to Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club call center and staff members

Reduced single supplement fares of 150 percent for members with 340 or more cruise points

Priority access on cabin upgrades when available

Pinnacle Club

Available after 700 cruise points

Receives all lower-level perks (except children are not eligible for shared Pinnacle club status with parent)

Flexible Arrival, allowing check-in at the terminal up to one hour before the 30-minute selected arrival window or one hour after. Related: What to Expect on a Cruise: Boarding a Cruise Ship

Six $13 daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto SeaPass card, which can be used at any bar, at any time, in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Related: Why a 5-Night Royal Caribbean Private Island Cruise Is Just What You Need: Live from Mariner of the Seas

Dine at Coastal Kitchen on Oasis and Quantum-class ships (excluding Spectrum of the Seas). Reservations are required and can only be made with the Maître d’ once onboard.

A $25 dining voucher per member, per sailing to enjoy at any Specialty Restaurant of their choice on Oasis and Quantum-class ships

Access to the Concierge Lounge and Suite Lounge. Should the number of Suite passengers and Pinnacle Club members surpass the Suite Lounge capacity, there’s a temporary Pinnacle Club Lounge.

Personalized Pinnacle Club lapel pin

Pinnacle Club SeaPass Card with exclusive privileges and benefits

Milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a seven-night balcony cabin booking for 700 and 1,050 cruise points