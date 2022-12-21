Viking River Cruises is well known for its Viking Longships and having vessels on waterways from the Mississippi to the Mekong. Meanwhile, Emerald Cruises offers great-value-for-money and sailings on its modern Star-Ships. If you’re curious about these two popular river cruise lines and how they compare, read on to find out which one will suit you.

How Do Viking River Cruises & Emerald Cruises Compare on Price, Inclusions and Booking Policies?

With a raft of deals and promotions offered by both lines (a common practice with virtually all river cruise companies), it can be tricky trying to compare Emerald and Viking prices; which also vary depending on the time cruises are booked and the date of the sailing. In general, Viking's costs come out slightly higher, usually by around $200 to $500 per voyage, but this is not always the case.

Both lines are similar in terms of inclusions and amenities. They sell their itineraries on a cruise-only or airfare-included basis, offer airport transfers and include wine, beer and soda with lunch and dinner. The most notable difference is that Emerald includes gratuities in its fares, and Viking does not.

Both lines require a non-refundable deposit at the time of booking, with the balance payable 120 days before the date of departure for Emerald Cruises and 10 weeks for Viking, or in full if a cruise is booked less than these periods before sailing. Viking passengers who cancel more than 70 days before departure lose the deposit only and with Emerald a cancellation more than 120 days before a cruise results in forfeiture of the deposit. After that, Viking imposes a forfeit of 50 percent of the fare for canceling between 30 to 69 days before sailing, and the total fare for cancellations less than 30 days prior to departure. With Emerald, passengers who cancel more than 120 days before a cruise forfeit their deposit, 50 percent of the fare for canceling between 91 and 119 and forfeit the entire amount for cancelling less than 90 days before departure.

Choose Emerald if You Want Gratuities Included

Emerald's fares include all gratuities for onboard and shoreside staff, which is a big plus point for U.K. passengers and any other nationalities that don't share the same tipping culture as the United States. Viking passengers are requested to settle onboard gratuities at the end of the cruise. Viking automatically adds $15 per passenger per day to passengers’ shipboard accounts, which is to be settled at the end of the voyage. Related: Cruise Line Tipping Policies: Luxury Lines

Choose Viking if You Want Your First Choice of Cruise or Might Have to Reschedule