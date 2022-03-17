Sneaking Alcohol on a Cruise: 5 Reasons You Should Never Try It

As stealthy as these folks might be, cruise lines are wise to alcohol-packing hacks. They know all the common hiding places, as well as which containers are most suspicious. While the worst that likely will happen is having your prized bottle of Caribbean rum confiscated, we can think of six reasons why you shouldn't sneak alcohol on a cruise. Here they are.
1. Mainstream Cruise Lines Forbid You to Bring Most Types of Alcohol Aboard
Wondering how to sneak alcohol on a cruise? If you're sailing with Royal Caribbean, Carnival, NCL or any other mainstream cruise line, chances are you should stop your wondering right now. As we already mentioned, cruise lines are wise to the tricks of passengers trying to sneak alcohol (and most prohibited items) on board.
Futhermore, you will be screened at your port of embarkation, including airport-style X-ray searches of your bags. Liquid size restrictions are also in effect for all carry-on luggage for cruises, as they are on airplanes. You can generally bring wine and Champagne (or other sparkling variety) onto a cruise ship in your checked luggage, but keep in mind there are restrictions on the quantity. Check with your cruise line ahead of time if you're planning on doing this.
2. It's embarrassing.
Remember how it felt to be called down to the principal's office in high school? Getting caught sneaking alcohol on a cruise is twice as embarrassing. Cruise lines will usually slip a note in your suitcase before it's delivered to your cabin on embarkation day, letting you know if something was confiscated. If your bag is locked, and they suspect you might have some inside, you'll be summoned to a below-decks location (that cruisers have nicknamed "the naughty room") to open it. Talk about feeling like a misbehaved child.
2. You could end up losing money.
If you dropped $10 to $30 on purpose-made containers to sneak alcohol on a cruise, you'll lose all that money -- plus whatever you spent on the booze inside -- when you get caught. If you opt to hide bottles in your suitcase instead, whether or not you'll see those bottles again depends on the cruise line. Some might confiscate it indefinitely, while others will hold on to it until the end of the cruise. As you're likely going to pay for drinks once your stash is gone, you'll end up spending more money after a failed smuggling attempt.
3. Beverage packages are more fun.
You'll never be able to sneak an entire bar onboard, so even if you manage to smuggle some vodka or whiskey onto your ship, you're going to be limited in the drinks you can make in your cabin. Compare that to booking a cruise during a "free beverage package" promotion, where you can try out an array of fun cocktails, shots and after-dinner drinks -- not to mention beer, wine by the glass and soda -- for just the price of bartender gratuities. If you're an adventurous drinker, you'll get great value and more fun by playing by the rules.
4. You're under 21.
Generally speaking, 21 is the minimum drinking age on any cruise that begins in a U.S. homeport. Underage passengers who try to sneak alcohol onboard face the same repercussions as anyone else; the booze will get confiscated. The only difference is they won't get it back at the end of the cruise. If you do make it through, you put yourself at a high risk for hurting yourself or others (for example, with alcohol poisoning, falls and sexual assault). Cruise lines reserve the right to disembark passengers who violate their alcohol policies, so obey the rules and avoid sticky situations. Age limits are in place for a reason.
5. You can bring wine or Champagne instead.
A couple of cruise lines let you bring a bottle (typically 750ml) of wine or Champagne onboard. (Some also allow bottled water, cans of soft drink and juice.) Although corkage fees might apply if you decide to drink your own bottle in the main dining room or a specialty restaurant, you can save money by enjoying the wine in your cabin. If you do bring your wine to dinner, the corkage fee is often around $15, cheaper than purchasing a bottle or several wines by the glass. You also get to enjoy whatever red, white or rose you please.