Sneaking Alcohol on a Cruise: 5 Reasons You Should Never Try It

You'll never be able to sneak an entire bar onboard, so even if you manage to smuggle some vodka or whiskey onto your ship, you're going to be limited with what you can make in your cabin. Truth be told: The cocktails made by bartenders on your ship are going to be far more creative. And if you think that you'll be saving money, see above. But also keep your eyes open for free drink package promotions offered by cruise lines throughout the year. That puts an array of fun cocktails, shots and after-dinner drinks -- not to mention beer, wine by the glass and soda -- within reach almost anywhere on the ship. You'll also only be paying bartender gratuities.