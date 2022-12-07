So what's next? You'd be surprised at how many factors -- perhaps less earth-shattering but important nevertheless -- remain to be considered, such as packing, getting to the ship and life onboard. The following first-time cruise tips and cruise 101 will help you find the answers to any remaining questions you might have, so that you can get off to a stress-free and fun-filled start to your first-ever vacation at sea.

In searching for that "just right" first cruise, you've followed all the rules -- researched cruise lines, examined possible itineraries and exchanged posts on Cruise Critic's First Time Cruisers and Ask a Cruise Question forums. You've booked your ship, selected a stateroom and picked an itinerary.

You can purchase round-trip transfers that get you to and from the airport and pier (these are included if you've booked an air/sea package) from most cruise lines. Be sure to read the instructions that accompany the transfers to determine if your bags are checked directly through to the ship, or if you need to claim them at baggage claim. While transfers are an easy option, taxis and shuttles are often cheaper, especially if you're traveling in a group. If you decide to drive, or take some other mode of transportation to the pier, porters will be available to help you check your luggage when you arrive for check-in.

Be sure to read through the information before you leave, attach your luggage tags (either sent to you through the mail or printed out on a computer) to your bags and fill out and print out any online boarding forms prior to departure (usually available up to three days before sailing). It's also your responsibility to ascertain whether you need a passport and any visas for travel, and to acquire the necessary documents prior to cruising. Hint: It's always safest to bring a passport when cruising, even if you're sailing round trip from the U.S. when a driver's license and birth certificate will do.

If your flight is delayed, let airline personnel know immediately that you're a cruise passenger scheduled to set sail that day so they can try to accommodate you on another flight. Then be sure to contact your cruise line as soon as possible and let them know about the delay. (Cruise lines offer a toll-free emergency number to call on the day of travel; make sure you have it on hand.) In some cases, though not many, when several passengers are delayed, a ship's departure might be postponed. In other cases, you might have to arrange ground transportation or fly to the next port and meet the ship, almost certainly at your own expense if you've booked your flights independently of the cruise line.

If you haven't booked the cruise line's flight-inclusive air/sea package, you'll need to book your own air transportation to the port unless you intend to drive. When flying in, plan to arrive as early in the morning as possible on embarkation day. The day before is even better. The reason: You need to factor in possible flight delays and other transportation glitches that could keep you from getting to the pier on time. The same advice goes for the flight home -- book flights in the afternoon, just in case your ship is delayed clearing customs and you debark late.

Cruise Packing 101

What to put in your carry-on bag:

Unlike a hotel where people check in on different days and at varying times, folks check in to a cruise ship en masse. As such, a ship receives thousands of pieces of luggage in a matter of a few hours, which means your bags might not arrive in your stateroom until a few hours after you've boarded.

are key. Pack everything needed to get you and your family through dinner time -- ID and documentation, wallets, bathing suits, cameras, medications, sandals, sunscreen, a change of clothes and toiletries, and if you're traveling with small children, enough diapers, wipes and diversions to get you through a day. This packing strategy will save you should the airline or cruise line lose your bag, as you'll have many necessities on hand.

Dress codes:

Every cruise line has a specified dress code for evenings (daywear is always casual), which can change daily. (Check your travel documents before you pack; each evening's code is usually listed.) Traditionally, there's formal, which means a tuxedo or dark suit for men, and an evening gown or cocktail dress for women (although we're finding that fewer people dress to the nines these days). Informal means jacket and slacks for men, and a dress or pantsuit for women. Resort casual (

for men, no jacket or tie, and nice pants outfits or relaxed skirts or

) is the dress code for most nights on many lines nowadays. And some nights are truly casual, with jeans and even shorts permitted in dining venues. Related: Cunard Dress Code: Is There Still an Appetite for Formal Wear on a Cruise?

Some lines will request two or three different evening dress codes per cruise, meaning travelers really have to pay attention to the schedule when packing. Others have just one blanket dress code. Representing two sides of the spectrum, Norwegian Cruise Line's is so casual (though you can certainly opt to dress up) that you can wear jeans to dinner. On the other hand, SeaDream's resort casual code requires a bit more fashionable approach. While you can leave the suits and gowns at home, the line asks that you reserve jeans, shorts and flip-flops to daytime hours only; evenings are better suited to slacks and collared shirts for gents and pantsuits, dresses or skirt/blouse combos for the ladies.

Sports and baby equipment:

If you are planning on activities like

or playing golf or tennis, check out the ship's rental availability and rates to determine if it's worth bringing your own equipment along. In addition, while all family-friendly ships carry portable cribs and high chairs (some also offer stroller rentals), it's best to bring anything you absolutely need such as diapers, baby food (especially if your child has allergies), children's medications, etc.

BYOB:

Lines have a variety of policies regarding how much -- if any -- alcohol you can bring onboard with you; some have even moved to prohibit passengers from bringing nonalcoholic beverages aboard their ships, in an effort to thwart guests from smuggling in alcohol in decoy beverage containers. Some do allow you to bring a bottle or two of wine or Champagne, others (like MSC or Costa) do not. Take a look at our line-by-line roundup of alcohol policies.

Laundry:

Most cruise lines offer laundry and dry cleaning services available via laundry bags in your stateroom; just be forewarned that such services can be pricy. Some even offer self-service laundry rooms, as well, with token- or coin-operated (or on luxury lines, free) washers and dryers (and vending machines that dispense small boxes of detergent). For safety reasons, most ships ask that passengers not iron in their staterooms, and provide irons and ironing boards in a self-service area.

Cabin amenities:

The majority of staterooms include standard 110-volt AC electrical outlets and hair dryers (some also have Europe's 220-volt plugs). Check your ship's specifications to determine if you need an adaptor. Some of the newer ships also outfit their cabins with additional USB outlets. Either way, it's smart to bring

, too, since cabin outlets can be limited and those laptops, iPhones and cameras will surely need charging. Most cruise lines include a mini-safe in every cabin. While almost all cruise staterooms have televisions, the channel selection will vary; some lines also offer passengers DVD players or movies on demand. Lastly, a good

is handy to pack as many cabins are not outfitted with alarm clocks. (You can arrange wake-up calls, however.) Related: 10 Must-Pack Items for New Cruisers

Tip from the boards:

Cruise Critic community users have offered many good packing suggestions for first-time cruisers including: clothespins to keep curtains tightly shut on sunny mornings,

to stick to cabin walls, a large insulated mug,