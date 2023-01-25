5 Best Sea Princess Cruise Tips

Sea Princess offers an appealing mix of itineraries ranging from round-the-world cruises to sailings in Australia and New Zealand, and plenty of Princess favourites such as "Movies Under the Stars", lively evening shows and soft-as-a-cloud Princess Luxury Beds. Whether you're onboard for a two-night coastal hop or a two-month world cruise, these tips will make your cruise on Sea Princess even better.

1. Buy Wine by the Bottle

It's much cheaper to buy wine on Sea Princess by the bottle. Even if the bartender fills your by-the-glass selection to the brim, you're still ahead ordering a well-priced bottle as glasses used on the ship are rather small. If you don't want to drink the whole bottle in one sitting, the bar or restaurant can store it for you to sip some other time. Related: Is a Cruise Drink Package Right for You?

2. Watch a Movie Under the Stars

Grab some complimentary popcorn and settle in to watch a Hollywood blockbuster on the mighty HD "Movies Under the Stars" big screen. With a rotating selection of big budget action flicks, rom-coms and family-friendly favourites, there's something on the program for everyone to enjoy. Related: 5 Best Caribbean Princess Tips

3. Club Class is Worth the Spend

If you're thinking of splurging on a mini-suite, treat yourself to Club Class. Club Class passengers receive extras such as priority embarkation and disembarkation, two half bottles of wine on embarkation day, evening canapes and upgraded robes. However, the best perk is Club Class Dining, which is reminiscent of a specialty restaurant. Think bespoke dishes prepared tableside, plenty of well-spaced 'two tops' (restaurant tables for two people), and dedicated waitstaff who go above and beyond to make each meal a special occasion. And, if there does happen to be a queue at the main dining room, Club Class passengers are shown straight through. Related: Royal Suite Class on Royal Caribbean Cruises

4. Enjoy an Adults-Only Pool Area for Free

Soak up the complimentary adults-only Lotus Spa pool area, located aft, instead of paying to use The Sanctuary. While you won't find any cushy striped loungers here, the pool is far more practical than The Sanctuary's shallow splash pool and there are also two adults-only hot tubs that are yours to relish for free. Related: The Sanctuary on Princess Cruises

5. See Every Production Show