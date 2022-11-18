Oceania vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

It's true that Regent and Oceania share many of the same values. They both strive to provide excellent service, focus on exceeding your culinary expectations and devise cruise itineraries that explore all corners of the globe. But there are also some key differences. Let's delve into what makes each cruise line special.

Spend any time on Cruise Critic's message boards and you'll see one question raised over and over again: "Which cruise line is better for me -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises or Oceania Cruises?" It's natural for travelers to be curious about the merits of one cruise line over another -- especially when those two lines in question are owned and managed by the same parent company (Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.).

Oceania's R-class vessels are scheduled for updates, with the cruise line's OceaniaNEXT refurbishment program currently underway. With a $100 million budget, Oceania is slated to redesign staterooms and suites, incorporate new decor in shipboard restaurants, and update bars and lounges. Insignia will be refreshed first, in December 2018, followed by Sirena in May 2019, Regatta in September 2019 and Nautica in June 2020.

Oceania Cruises has six ships. Three 684-passenger R-class ships -- Insignia (joined the fleet in 2004), Nautica (2005), Regatta (2003) -- are all former Renaissance Cruises vessels and were refurbished in 2014. A fourth, Sirena , originally launched in 1999 but joined the Oceania fleet in March 2016 after a $40 million dry dock. Two 1,250-passenger O-class ships were built specifically for the cruise line: Marina , launched in 2011 and refurbished in 2016, and Riviera , launched in 2012 and refurbished 2015.

Regent Seven Seas has four cruise ships: two 700-passenger vessels, Seven Seas Mariner (launched 2001, refurbished in 2018) and Seven Seas Voyager (2003, refurbished in 2016); plus the 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator (1999, refurbished in 2016); and the 750-passenger Seven Seas Explorer , which joined the fleet in 2016. Another 750-passenger ship, Seven Seas Splendor, is scheduled to launch in 2020.

Price

Regent and Oceania package different amenities into their cruise fares. Read on to learn what those inclusions are so you can make the best price comparison -- understanding you'll be comparing apples to oranges.

Choose Regent if you want more perks packaged in the all-inclusive cruise fare.

Sometimes you just want to splurge and arrange for the most all-inclusive vacation possible. You don't want to think about what's included and what's not. If that describes what you're looking for, Regent Seven Seas is an excellent choice. It is arguably the most "all inclusive" of the luxury cruise lines.

Everyone -- no matter which cabin they're in -- receives included benefits such as round trip airfare, a welcome bottle of Champagne, unlimited shore excursions, specialty restaurant dining, prepaid gratuities and Wi-Fi. Regent also packages unlimited complimentary beverages -- coffee/tea, water, soda, juice, wines, spirits and beer -- in its cruise fare. Bars are open throughout the day, and your suite is also outfitted with a complete liquor bar setup and mini-bar, which are replenished daily. While Regent also sells premium wines, most cruisers say the complimentary pours are good enough.

Suite passengers get even more inclusions and perks, depending on suite category, such as a one-night pre-cruise stay in a luxury hotel, butler service and -- for Regent Suite passengers -- personal car and guide during shore excursions in all ports.

Choose Oceania Cruises if you have a smaller budget.

When you compare fares to Regent, Oceania is the cheaper option by far -- but, of course, there are fewer inclusions in the fare, and entry-level cabins are much smaller.

A seven-night Alaska voyage aboard Seven Seas Mariner (Anchorage to Vancouver) will run you $6,099 in a Deluxe Veranda Suite while a similar itinerary (Seattle round trip) aboard Oceania Regatta is just $3,399 (OLife fare with additional perks) or $2,849 (regular fare) for a comparable Veranda Stateroom. A 10-night, Caribbean round trip voyage out of Miami aboard Seven Seas Explorer costs $5,699 for a Veranda Suite while a comparable Miami round trip on Oceania Riviera is $4,499 (OLife fare) and $3,799 (regular fare) for a Veranda Stateroom.

Or if you prefer spending your money on what's most important to you in an a la carte setting.

With Regent's all-inclusive fares (see above), you might be paying for things you won't actually use. In this case, Oceania might make more sense for you and give you the best value for your money. Oceania's cruise fare includes quite a lot, like free unlimited internet, 24/7 room service and dining at all restaurants onboard -- even the specialty restaurants. Unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, cappuccino, espresso, teas and juices are also complimentary, as is shuttle service from the ship to the city center in many ports of call.

However, passengers can pick and choose where else they want to spend their money. Wine-pairing dinners at La Reserve, tours, gratuities, alcoholic beverages and spa treatments are not included in the fare.