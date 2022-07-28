Crystal Cruises vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

You can get into some serious debates online about which luxury cruise line is "best" -- and both Crystal Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises have die-hard fans that will lobby for their respective causes. Both lines have a long history of providing carefully crafted service to passengers, and both continue to innovate with new ships and fleet upgrades.

Determining which cruise line is right for you will take a bit more investigation. Here's how we compare Crystal Cruises to Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Editors' note: Crystal cruises has been acquired by Abercrombie & Kent. The two ships will undergo refurbishment and debut under the Crystal name in 2023.