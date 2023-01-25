The 7 Best Burgers at Sea

The Burger: A burger might not be the first meal you think of at an Italian restaurant, but it's a popular item at Jamie's Italian restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas. Created by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, the burger consists of prime chuck and flank steak, smoked mozzarella, mortadella, balsamic onions, tomato, pickles & chilies, served in a charred bun. We recommend it with a side of Jamie's famous polenta chips, with rosemary salt and parmesan.