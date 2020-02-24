150 Central Park on Royal Caribbean Cruises (Plus Menu)

It's date night every night at 150 Central Park, the most upscale restaurant Royal Caribbean offers passengers on its Oasis-class ships. Located inside Central Park (an open-to-the-sky space with real trees and grass, inspired by New York City's Central Park), 150 Central Park channels some of New York City's ritziest fine dining establishments, offering a six-course menu developed by famed Miami restaurateur Michael Schwartz. Bring your appetite and your fanciest duds.

Ambiance

In a word, 150 Central Park is posh, with richly textured furniture and meals served on gold rimmed plates. The gold, silver-gray and russet decor is ornate; scooped chairs tower over diners like thrones. The attentive staff and limited capacity make you feel like a VIP who has breezed past the velvet rope, though anyone willing to fork over the $40 per person cover charge can dine here. The food here is fresh, with seasonal menus that rely on ingredients sourced from small Florida farms vetted by Schwartz.

Meals

Royal Caribbean's 150 Central Park serves dinner only. Two six-course menus are available on a seven-night sailing, with menus changing seasonally. Diners with dietary restrictions can ask to have ingredients swapped out or even substitute an entire course.

Courses might include: slow-roasted butternut squash soup; pan-roasted chicken breast, braised chicken leg with pearl onions and red wine jus; grilled Palmetto Creek pork loin with sugar snap peas, carrots, smokey ham broth and pea shoots; braised Harris Ranch beef short rib with charred leeks, butternut squash puree, toasted pumpkin seeds and cress; homemade ricotta and porcini mushroom tortellini; homemade crabmeat raviolini; and Greek yogurt panna cotta with baklava and pomegranate for dessert.

Price

Dinner at 150 Central Park will cost $40 per person. Wine pairings are available for an additional $75.

150 Central Park Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Ships

150 Central Park is found on the following ships:

Allure of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas