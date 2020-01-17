  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
5 Best Carnival Magic Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Magic Cruise Tips
5 Best Carnival Cruise Cocktails
5 Best Carnival Cruise Cocktails
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
7 Things You Can Only Do on Carnival Vista
7 Things You Can Only Do on Carnival Vista
What Is Fun Ship 2.0?
What Is Fun Ship 2.0?
10 Cruise Alcohol Hacks for Better Drinking on the Cheap
10 Cruise Alcohol Hacks for Better Drinking on the Cheap
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
The Best (Free) Things to Do on Carnival Panorama
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise

RedFrog Rum Bar on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

RedFrog Rum Bar sign on Carnival Breeze

Added to most of Carnival's fleet during its Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades -- a nearly fleetwide initiative that outfitted ships with exciting new bars, restaurants and entertainment options -- the RedFrog Rum Bar is the Caribbean-themed extension of the RedFrog Pub, which introduced the line's own microbrew, ThirstyFrog Red. At the rum bar, positioned on the pool deck (often across from the BlueIguana Tequila Bar), cruisers will find lots of fruity concoctions and, of course, rum-based drinks.

What It Is

This open-air pool deck bar is made of wood with red and blue accents. It's surrounded by brightly colored tile flooring and long, thin tables with tall, wooden bar stools. Overhead stands a wooden sunburst-patterned pergola. The setup creates a laidback vibe, and its location is ideal for fun in the sun. It's an energetic spot during the day, and it can also be lively at night when deck parties and other outdoor activities are held.

Rum from various countries is the main draw at this watering hole. Additionally, passengers will find soft drinks, mixed drinks, several international beers, ThirstyFrog Red and a couple of concoctions that mix ThirstyFrog Red with a touch of liquor. Also on the menu are frozen drinks aplenty, from margaritas to daiquiris.

RedFrog Rum Bar seating area on Carnival Sunshine

Price

Drinks are charged a la carte to onboard accounts. Prices range from about $9 for mixed drinks to nearly $30 for a 101-ounce "tube" of beer; 15 percent gratuity is automatically added.

RedFrog Rum Bar Menu

RedFrog Rum Bar Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have RedFrog Rum Bar?

The RedFrog Rum Bar can be found fleetwide, with the exception of Carnival Splendor.

See photos of the RedFrog Rum Bar on Carnival Sunshine.

Updated January 17, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent