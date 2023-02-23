The Piazza on Princess Cruises is more than just an atrium. It's where passengers bond while playing games by day, and over fine wine and live music by night. It also sets the stage for popular traditions hosted by the ships' crew, such as the "end of the cruise" balloon drop. With a plethora of activities available around the clock, the Piazza is one of the line's most popular entertainment spaces.

What It Is

Princess labels the Piazza as an onboard activity, rather than a multi-purpose space -- a rightful designation for the ships' main hub, which features a dance floor, lively cafe and a variety of shops and bars. It's also where the ships' crew hosts longtime Princess traditions like the Captain's Welcome Cocktail Party and Champagne Waterfall, during which the maitre d' helps passengers pour bubbly over a tower of glasses.

The Italy-inspired piazza-style space spans three decks that are connected by sweeping double staircases. Shops and hangout spots hug the perimeter of each deck. Bars are designed to offer a view of all the action. The Vines Wine Bar (one of our favorite wine bars at sea) and Crooner's, for example, aren't walled off; passengers can sip and socialize while overlooking the dance floor and surroundings.

During the day, passengers flock to the Piazza for specialty coffee at the International Cafe and live music inspired by the current itinerary, such as a mariachi band on Mexican Riviera sailings. The Piazza is also where a number of activities listed in the daily planner (Princess Patter) are held. They might include a Champagne ring toss challenge or sudoku at Vines.

At night, the Piazza comes alive as the International Cafe shifts its focus from coffee to cocktails, and the music picks up speed. Bars fill up, and passengers let loose on the dance floor. You'll also find nighttime activities for the Piazza in the Princess Patter, such as the line's aforementioned traditions and other musical performances. Additionally, the Piazza bars offer their own experiences. Depending on the ship, Vines serves complimentary sushi and tapas with a wine purchase. The venue also offers a wine and chocolate pairing experience that makes for a fun post-dinner treat. Crooner's is the place to go for Norman Love chocolate martinis and sing-along piano music.

You'll also find the ships' service desks conveniently located near the shops.

Price

Access to the Piazza and its activities are free, as are pastries and other snacks at the International Cafe. Specialty coffees and alcoholic drinks are priced a la carte.

Ships

The Princess Piazza is found on:

Regal Princess

Royal Princess

Caribbean Princess

Crown Princess

Emerald Princess

Golden Princess

Grand Princess

Ruby Princess

Sapphire Princess

Star Princess

Note: Ships without the Piazza feature smaller-scale atriums that are still popular hangout spots among passengers.