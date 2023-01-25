  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Crown Grill on Princess Cruises (Plus Menu)
Crown Grill on Princess Cruises (Plus Menu)
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Cruise Costs: Is Celebrity Cruises Good Value for Money?
Cruise Costs: Is Celebrity Cruises Good Value for Money?
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
Pacific Explorer: What's Free -- and What's Not
Holland America vs. Viking
Holland America vs. Viking
The Club By Jools on Saga Cruises
The Club By Jools on Saga Cruises
Club Orange, Holland America's Priority Program
Club Orange, Holland America's Priority Program
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Pictures of Carnival Panorama
Cruise Critic Members Shout Out a Few of Their Favorite Crew
Cruise Critic Members Shout Out a Few of Their Favorite Crew
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise

Canaletto on Holland America

Gina Kramer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Canaletto on the Eurodam

Craving something other than the main dining room, but don't want to break the bank? Holland America's Canaletto is an affordable Italian restaurant available across the fleet. Dive into a variety of small plates, pastas and entrees with your tablemates, and get ready to share.

Ambiance

Holland America's Canaletto steers clear of the trattoria-style decor, fresco paintings and stone walls embellished with copper pots and pans so often found in Italian restaurants on cruise ships. Instead, it maintains a casual, modern vibe that keeps its Italian inspirations on the menu. The look and feel varies by ship, but each venue is generally bright, open and airy -- perfect for the family style of dining that attracts both couples and large groups.

Location also plays a role in the atmosphere. Canaletto sits next to the bustling Lido Buffet. Because of this, diners will notice more chatter here than in other specialty restaurants, such as Pinnacle Grill and Tamarind.

Beef Carpaccio served at Canaletto

Meals

The dinner-only menu includes a variety of small plates, pastas, entrees and desserts. Small plates include dishes such as seared beef carpaccio, mozzarella di bufala and veal and sage meatballs. Pasta options are pretty basic, ranging from spaghetti to ricotta ravioli.

Both the small plates and pastas are made for sharing -- and succeed in offering just the right portions to leave your tastebuds wanting more. Large plates offer a choice of meat or seafood dishes, such as grilled branzino or lamb. Gluten-free, nondairy and vegetarian items are marked. Desserts are what you might find in other Italian restaurants (think tiramisu and gelato).

Price

The price is $19 per person for dinner. Kids eat for half price.

Canaletto Menu

Canaletto Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Canaletto?

Canaletto is available on every Holland America ship.

See photos of Canaletto on Holland America's Eurodam.

Updated January 17, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$479 - 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $2,250 to Spend, 50% All Fares, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More
3
$2,199 - 7nt Danube River: $25 deposit, free/reduced airfare, excursions, drinks + up to $300 OBC
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent