The Caribbean consistently ranks among the most appealing cruise destinations for singles, couples and families alike. This isn't surprising given the region's near-idyllic mix of temperate weather, white sandy beaches, pristine blue waters and picturesque ports.

With a choice of eastern, southern and western itineraries, Caribbean cruisers can sample diverse island and coastal locations, each with a unique personality in terms of culture, history and terrain.

Luxury Caribbean cruises offer distinct advantages over mainstream ones. They allow passengers to visit smaller, off-the-beaten-track ports like Bequia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines; take advantage of water sports (such as swimming, snorkeling, paddle boarding and scuba diving) at more secluded beaches; experience a wide variety of bespoke, small-group, culinary and cultural excursions on shore; and enjoy personalized service and first-class dining and amenities onboard the ship.