Viking vs. Uniworld

While Viking River Cruises forged links with "Downton Abbey" through its corporate sponsorship of television programs, luxury-oriented Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has butlers that look as though they could have stepped straight out of the series. While Viking is better known for being in the public eye and is the largest river cruise line in the world, Uniworld has been around for longer. It was founded in 1976, and is part of The Travel Corporation, which includes upscale Red Carnation Hotels. Both lines sail on all the popular rivers of Europe, and further afield, including Egypt and Asia.

Interested to find out which line would suit you best? Take a look at our comparison of Viking River Cruises vs Uniworld.

How Does Viking River Cruises & Uniworld Compare on Price, Inclusions and Booking Policies?

Uniworld is an upscale line that openly describes itself as luxurious (a term never used by Viking) and this is reflected in the fares, which are invariably higher -- typically around $1,000 more on a seven-night Rhine cruise -- than Viking's. Cruise prices also fluctuate depending on the time of booking and time of year, and both lines offer deals and discounts.

Both lines take a non-refundable deposit, typically $500 for Viking and 15 percent of the fare for Uniworld at the time of booking; on sale fares and specials, Viking often requires full payment at booking. As far as cancellation policies are concerned, Viking passengers who cancel more than 70 days prior to a cruise lose their deposit (with the exception of any special deals), forfeit 50 percent of the fare for canceling between 30 to 69 days prior to departure and the total fare for cancellations less than 30 days before sailing. With Uniworld the deposit is forfeited for cancellations more than 75 days prior to cruising, 50 percent of the fare for canceling 43 to 74 days before departure, 75 percent for cancellations between 29 and 42 days, 90 percent for 15 to 28 days and the full fare for cancellations two weeks or less before departure.

With both lines passengers have the choice to book cruise-only or fly-cruise fares.

Choose Uniworld if You Like All-inclusive Vacations

When comparing similar itineraries, it's important to take into account that Uniworld is all-inclusive, with unlimited drinks -- including premium brands -- additional onboard facilities and gratuities included in the fare. Viking includes wine, beer and soda with lunch and dinner.

Choose Viking Cruises if You Don't Mind A La Carte Pricing

Viking's recommended gratuity, which can be pre-purchased or automatically added to the onboard account, is 18 euros per person, per day.

How Do Shore Excursions Compare on Viking Cruises & Uniworld?

Daily included shore excursions are offered by both lines, and they follow the typical river cruise format of walking tours around ports of call, motorcoach excursions into the surrounding countryside and dedicated tours of sightseeing highlights, such as castles and monasteries, along the route. They work with expert local guides, who lead the tours, and passengers have individual audio headsets so they can listen to the commentary without having to crowd around the guide. Viking and Uniworld also offer additional for-fee excursions that can be booked with the cruise manager during the cruise. On both lines some optional excursions need a minimum number of participants to operate.

Choose Viking Cruises If You Like to Plan Ahead

Travelers booked on a cruise can access the 'My Viking Journey' website and App to personalize, plan and manage their upcoming cruise. This includes the facility to browse and book shore excursions and manage the daily schedule in an online calendar.

Choose Uniworld If You Want Something Special (And Active)

Uniworld offers exclusive excursions, such as the chance to rub shoulders with royalty at a cocktail reception hosted by Princess Anita von Hohenberg, a descendant of the Habsburg dynasty, during a visit to her Austrian home at Artstetten Castle. It also offers guided bike tours, which are not available on Viking.

Viking's River Fleet Is Known for its Longships in Europe; Uniworld Offers Super Ships

Viking River Cruises has a river fleet of more than 70 vessels with 55 look-alike Longships that sail in Europe and carry 190 passengers (the ones on the Douro are the same shape, but slightly smaller). Uniworld has 17 vessels, including nine purpose-built or upgraded Super Ships that carry 150 to 159 passengers. Its other ships also have a lower passenger ratio than Viking.

Both lines sail the Rhine, Main, Danube, Moselle, Seine, Rhone, Garonne, Dordogne and Douro rivers. Viking and Uniworld also sail in Egypt andAsia (Vietnam and Cambodia). In addition, Uniworld sails in Italy, India and on the Amazon in Peru. In 2023 Viking will debut on the Mississippi. Both lines run Christmas market cruises and spring visits to the Dutch bulb fields.

Choose Uniworld If You Like Special Interest Cruises

During the year, Uniworld offers special interest cruises, such as music and arts, Jewish heritage and LGBTQ+ sailings. Uniworld offers selected sailings for family groups through its Generations Collection.

Choose Viking Cruises If You Like Cruising Without Kids

Viking's adult-only culture-rich itineraries are geared toward mature and retired passengers, and the onboard atmosphere is quiet. Although you occasionally see young adults aged 18-plus with their parents or grandparents this is pretty uncommon.

How Do Cabins Compare on Viking Cruises and Uniworld?

Viking River Cruises and Uniworld staterooms are as different as night and day, which can be a major deciding factor for passengers deciding between the two. Minus a few very small design tweaks, Viking's Longships are essentially all the same. This makes for easy planning for first-time passengers and repeat guests have the comfort of knowing exactly what to expect. All the cabins, in every category, reflect the line's Scandinavian roots, with clean, unfussy lines and muted color tones.

Every Uniworld ship is different, including cabins that are individually decorated in a hugely diverse range of styles and with color schemes varying from deck to deck. On one vessel, the cabins might have a chic monotone look, with striped black and white walls, while on another ship, there will be opulent chandelier-lit interiors in rich jewel tones, with four-poster beds and lavish brocade drapes tumbling onto the floor. So it pays to study the website to ensure you find a ship that suits your personal taste.

Decor aside, cabins on both lines have comfortable beds (handcrafted Savoir of England on Uniworld), large TVs with on-demand entertainment systems for films and music, WiFi and complimentary water. Uniworld provides robes and slippers in the cabin, and they are available on Viking on request. Uniworld's bathrooms feature both L'Occitane and Hermes toiletries and Viking has its own Freyja brand. A nice touch on both lines is the heated bathroom floors.

Viking Longships have 95 cabins in five categories. The lower river-level cabins, with a fixed window, are 150 square feet, French Balcony cabins measure 135 square feet and Veranda Cabins are 205 square feet in total. Two-room Veranda Suites are 275 square feet and the pair of two-room Explorer Suites measure 445 square feet. There are no single or disabled cabins.

Uniworld's Super Ships have 64 to 73 cabins in five categories. Lower-deck cabins with fixed windows measure 162 square feet, French Balcony and Balcony cabins are 195 square feet, one-room Suites with balconies are 295 to 305 square feet and the two-room Royal Suite -- one on each ship -- is 391 to 410 square feet, depending on the vessel. There is a single cabin on Catherine and both lines have offers on sailings with reduced or (Uniworld) no supplements.

Older and refurbished Uniworld ships on the main European rivers have 54 to 63 cabins and the majority of vessels have four stateroom categories, none with walkout verandas. Cabins typically measure 151 square feet with fixed, panoramic or French balconies. Suites, with French balconies, are 214 square feet. These ships do not have single or disabled cabins.

A unique perk on Uniworld's ships are the butlers, who are trained at the Ivor Spencer Butler School to the standards required by Buckingham Palace. There is butler service to every suite-category stateroom across the European fleet (except Portugal).

Choose Viking River Cruises if You Prefer Minimalism

If you can't abide chintz and ornate interiors, you'll definitely feel at home in Viking's sleek, contemporary cabins.

Choose Uniworld If You Want a Floating Country House Hotel

If you hanker for a lavish "Downton Abbey" lifestyle with all the trimmings, you'll sail down the river in style with Uniworld.

How Does Dining Compare on Viking River Cruises and Uniworld?

Viking and Uniworld both offer buffets at breakfast and lunch, with made-to-order items off the menu. At lunchtime, Viking offers the option of a three-course served meal. Food on both lines is imaginative and well presented, and includes vegetarian choices and healthy options. Special diets can be catered for with advance notice. Uniworld has a greater choice of food, which is generally served with more finesse than Viking. For example, women will always be served first and the table settings are beautiful.

Both lines have alfresco dining areas -- the Aquavit Terrace on Viking and Sky Lounge on Uniworld. Uniworld's Super Ships have a sumptuous Leopard Bar, situated aft, and older vessels have the Captain's Club. The line uses both of these areas for special dinners for suite guests. Both lines have complimentary tea and coffee stations available 24/7 and Uniworld serves daily afternoon tea and has a bistro menu for all-day snacks. It also offers room service for suite guests as part of its butler service. Viking does not offer room service.

There are none of the formal evenings that you get on ocean ships, but both lines have a welcome cocktail event and captain's gala dinner on every cruise. Although there is no dress code on either line, passengers tend to dress a little more smartly for dinner on Uniworld.

What Does Each Line's Enrichment Program Look Like?

Both lines have immersive cultural enrichment programs that reflect the destinations being visited. Local entertainers might come on board to provide an evening of classical music or opera, or there might be a demonstration of local crafts, such as glassblowing. While sailing there will be commentaries on the passing landscape and points of interest, and activities such as language and cooking lessons.

How Does Viking River Cruises and Uniworld Compare on Onboard Amenities?

Choose Viking if You Don't Need a Fitness Center or Spa

Viking places the emphasis on destinations and, aside from a walking track on the sun deck, the ships don't have pools, gyms, bikes or a spa. The onboard concierge can book hair appointments and spa treatments at various ports of call.

Choose Uniworld if You Want More Fitness Amenities, a Spa and Laundry

Uniworld offers fitness centers, yoga and exercise classes, complimentary bikes and Nordic walking poles, spas and, on certain ships, indoor heated swimming pools and cinemas. The majority of Uniworld ships also have a guest laundry, a rarity on river vessels. Both lines offer a laundry and pressing service, which is free for Uniworld suite guests

The Bottom Line: Which River Cruise Is Best for Me?