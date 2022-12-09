If you're thinking about hat shopping in Germany, Bavaria's well-known brimmed hats (with decorative feathers or edelweiss flowers) will likely come to mind. But you're not limited to these iconic hats when shopping for souvenirs. Christmas markets around Europe provide quite a selection of head-toppers for everyone on your list -- fur trim is particularly popular in Budapest, Slovakia and Austria. Christmas market hat stands aren't just great places to pick up gifts; river cruise passengers from warm-weather climates could find themselves scrambling to shield their cold ears from Europe's winter chill. Whether you're looking to keep warm or purely make a fashion statement, consider adding this accessory to your haul (and most stands also have scarves and gloves to complete the ensemble).