Scenic vs. Viking River Cruises

Want to know the difference between Viking's Longships and Scenic's "Space-Ships?" Then read on for our Viking versus Scenic guide.

As the world's largest river cruise line, Viking River Cruises is pretty much a household name, thanks to its extensive marketing and links with television programs such as "Downton Abbey" and the radio station Classic FM. If you're thinking about taking a cruise in Europe -- the heart of river cruise territory -- you might also want to take a look at Scenic, the Australian-owned line that started life as a coach tour operator in its homeland in 1986. Since it entered river cruising in 2008, Scenic has offered similar itineraries to Viking River Cruises on an all-inclusive basis.

On Scenic, you'll lose your deposit for cancellations more than 90 days before departure, 50 percent from 62 to 90 days and loss of the full fare for canceling 61 days or less before departure.

Viking River Cruises has a more generous cancellation policy compared to Scenic. Passengers who cancel more than 70 days before a cruise forfeit their deposit, 50 percent of the fare for cancelling between 30 to 69 days prior to departure and the total fare for cancellations less than 30 days before sailing

Viking's fares for UK passengers also include tips along with most shore excursions, as well as wine and beer at lunch and dinner. Drinks outside mealtimes, aside from tea, coffee and water, cost extra. A Silver Spirits drinks package is available, covering premium wines, cocktails and other drinks and the price varies depending on the length of the cruise.

Scenic prices are fully inclusive, covering all excursions, speciality dining, a mini-bar in every cabin (restocked daily), unlimited drinks throughout the day and onboard gratuities, so once the fare is paid all passengers need to bring is onshore spending money.

The fare always includes return flights or, in the case of Scenic, the option to travel by rail from London. Both lines require a non-refundable deposit -- 25 percent of the price of the cruise with Viking and $500 per person with Scenic -- with the balance to be paid 90 days before the date of the cruise, or fares paid in full if booked less than 90 days before departure with Viking and 120 days with Scenic.

Comparing like-for-like prices is difficult as Scenic's fares are fully inclusive and Viking's are not. Also, fares on all river cruise lines fluctuate, depending on the date of travel, itinerary and any special early booking deals. On paper, Scenic is more expensive, for example by some $1,000 - $1,200 on a week-long Amsterdam to Basel Rhine cruise. However, with Scenic this fare also included complimentary private door-to-door transfers.

In addition to the Scenic Freechoice shore excursion programme, which provides passengers with several choices on the same day, Scenic also has Scenic Enrich tours, such as private concerts and behind-the-scenes tours providing deeper cultural immersion at no extra cost. Additionally, the Scenic Tailormade app provides guided tours so independent passengers can explore using pre-programmed walks with maps and commentary. Active passengers will also enjoy using the fleet's onboard e-bikes for guided or independent trips.

In each destination, Viking's included daily excursions take in all the main sights, such as Cologne Cathedral or a city tour with an overview of Hofburg Palace and the State Opera House in Vienna, which is ideal for people who are visiting a destination for the first time. Viking is particularly good about providing the option of slow-paced walking tours for passengers with mobility issues (although in common with all lines, excursions are challenging for wheelchair users).

Both Viking and Scenic include daily shore excursions in their fares, which are typically guided walking tours around town and coach trips to visit castles and wineries. Both lines use local guides and passengers are issued with personal audio headset systems so they don't miss a word. Viking offers additional excursions, such as theatre and ballet performances, for an additional fee.

It should be noted that although the lines describe their vessels as Longships and Space-Ships, they are exactly the same size at 443 feet in length (the maximum allowed on European rivers). Although Viking has more cabins, it has created extra public space at the front of its Longships by blunting the bow to create the Aquavit Terrace; while Scenic has fewer cabins and uses the resulting space for additional public areas such as a gym

Many itineraries are similar, and Viking's size means passengers are likely to get the cruise they want on the date of their choice. The large number of Viking vessels mean the company is better equipped to deal with the low water levels that have plagued European rivers in recent years; switching passengers to identical vessels further upstream or downstream to avoid the affected areas and enabling them to continue their cruise with the minimum of disruption.

Scenic has 13 169-passenger Space-Ships sailing in Europe , and a ship sailing on the Mekong. In Europe, both sail on the Rhine, Main, Danube, Moselle, Seine, Rhone, Garonne, Dordogne and Douro. Viking also sails on the Elbe. Both lines offer Christmas market cruises .

When it comes to size of the fleet, Viking stands head and shoulders above Scenic (and everyone else for that matter). The line now has 55 Longships, carrying 190 passengers, which operate in Europe. With other vessels -- including ships in Egypt , Asia and the US -- its total fleet size stands at more than 70.

How Do Cabins Compare on Scenic and Viking River Cruises?

The staterooms on both lines have a modern vibe, with Viking favouring minimalist Scandinavian style and Scenic leaning toward boutique hotel-style chic. Both are well equipped with comfortable beds, large TVs with on-demand films, entertainment and Wi-Fi. Scenic provides robes and slippers in the cabin and they are also available on Viking but you have to request them from the front desk. Scenic's bathrooms feature L'Occitane toiletries and Viking uses its own Freyja brand.

Viking Longships have 95 cabins in five categories. Water level cabins, with a fixed window, are 150 square feet; French Balcony cabins measure 135 square feet; and Veranda Cabins are 205 square feet in total. Veranda Suites are 275 square feet and the two Explorer Suites are 445 square feet. There are no single or disabled cabins.

Scenic also has five categories on its 85-cabin Space-Ships; while they are called suites, they all comprise one room in varying sizes. Standard Suites on the lower deck are 160 square feet, and Balcony Suites are between 205 and 250 square feet. These cabins, and ones in higher categories, have "sun lounge" balconies, which are fully retractable glass windows that lower to let in fresh air and can be closed off from the rest of the cabin with folding glass doors. Junior Suites are 240 to 250 square feet, Royal Suites 305 to 360 square feet and the two Royal Panorama Suites measure up to an impressive 475 square feet, among the largest you'll find on rivers. For solo travellers, there is one single cabin that is 129 square feet. There is also one wheelchair accessible cabin.

Choose Viking if You Want Walkout Balconies and Two-room Suites

If you want to step outside your cabin and sit on a "proper" balcony, or want a suite that lives up to the name and is made up of two rooms rather than one large space, then go for Viking.

Choose Scenic if You Want to be Pampered